Q: How do I care for my perennial herbs rosemary and lavender over the winter?
Answer: Rosemary and lavender are found growing wild in the foothills and mountainous regions of the Mediterranean region of Europe where soils are very well drained. For successful overwintering of these herbs, make sure the soil doesn’t stay soggy, and is well drained. It typically takes two years for these herbs to become well established with deep root systems. If your herbs were planted this year, mulch the plants with pine bark soil conditioner to protect the roots from cold. If the plants have been in the ground for two years or more, you don’t need to add mulch for protection of the roots. Cut the lavender plant stems back to 12 inches in height after several killing frosts. There is no need to cut rosemary back at this time of year. Continue to monitor soil conditions in the winter and contour your planting area so that water drains away from the plants. Cold, wet soils are usually what kill rosemary and lavender plants in our clay soils.
Q: There is a lot of interest in native plants. What exactly is a native plant?
Answer: Native plants have evolved by means of nature and not human intervention in a particular region. Native plants have developed over thousands of years along with specific insects, other animals and even other plants. Native plants co-exist with these elements and play a special role in the ecosystem. It may be that the flowers provide food for specific insects that may only pollinate certain plants. When you can, protect native plants, woods and other natural areas of our landscapes. You never know what unique ecological services are being provided by the plants and animals found there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.