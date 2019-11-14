Landscape workshop at Reynolda Gardens
Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have a Landscape for Life workshop at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Reynolda Gardens Education Wing. It will be repeated at 6:30 p.m.
The topic will be “Sustainable Materials in the Home Landscape,” and the speaker will be Amanda Lanier, the curator of education at the gardens.
The general admission cost is $5. Admission is free for WFU faculty, staff, students, and Friends of Reynolda Gardens. Registration is not required.
For more information, go to http://reynoldagardens.org/events/tuesday- gardening-series-landscape-for-life-lfl-sustainable-gardens.
Reynolda Gardens to have holiday plant sale
Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have its holiday plant sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the greenhouse. The sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Dec. 21.
Plants include cyclamen, poinsettias, paperwhites, amaryllis, and Christmas cactus.
For more information, call 336-758-5593.
