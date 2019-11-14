POINSETTIAS

Journal photo by David Rolfe — 1<&num>1</&num><&slash>/</&slash><&den>2</&den>4/14 — Early Glace poinsettias are seen at Mitchell’s Nursery in King. FEA WSJ_1205_DIXON ROF

 DAVID ROLFE/

Landscape workshop at Reynolda Gardens

Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have a Landscape for Life workshop at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Reynolda Gardens Education Wing. It will be repeated at 6:30 p.m.

The topic will be “Sustainable Materials in the Home Landscape,” and the speaker will be Amanda Lanier, the curator of education at the gardens.

The general admission cost is $5. Admission is free for WFU faculty, staff, students, and Friends of Reynolda Gardens. Registration is not required.

For more information, go to http://reynoldagardens.org/events/tuesday- gardening-series-landscape-for-life-lfl-sustainable-gardens.

Reynolda Gardens to have holiday plant sale

Reynolda Gardens of Wake Forest University will have its holiday plant sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the greenhouse. The sale will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Dec. 21.

Plants include cyclamen, poinsettias, paperwhites, amaryllis, and Christmas cactus.

For more information, call 336-758-5593.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.

Load comments