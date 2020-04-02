Day-old killdeer chicks, all downy and long-legged, look like dandelion puffballs on stilts.
Their nest was never much to call home because it’s designed, not for comfort, but to avoid notice by the many ground-dwelling predators that might be drawn to them.
Both male and female killdeer participate in construction of the nest, although construction is minimal. It involves the birds scraping a shallow depression directly on the ground in gravel, sand or dirt and adding a few bits and pieces of sticks, leaves and other materials, with the result such that you could easily walk right past it without noticing.
Eggs, usually four or five of them, are camouflaged, with a base color of pale brown or beige, and dark brown blotches, mostly around the broader end of the shell — coloration that further hides them from view.
And, because they are precocial and ready to follow parents around within an hour of hatching, chicks spend no time in the nest once they’ve escaped the confines of their eggshells. At this tender age, the youngsters are highly susceptible to predation and, if danger approaches, they will freeze in place, standing motionless, again hoping to avoid any movement that might draw attention.
While adult killdeer color patterns aren’t camouflage, they blend in surprisingly well for such a distinctly marked animal. The sharply contrasting breast markings, with two broad black bands against white, are examples of disruptive coloration — patterns that break up the appearance of the animal.
The drab coloration of their backs is functional, too. Male and female killdeer take turns incubating the eggs for three to four weeks and, so blending in with their surroundings is a protective adaptation.
Being inconspicuous isn’t the birds only strategy for survival, though. If these attributes and behaviors aren’t enough and a predator still gets too close to eggs or chicks, the parent bird will employ extraordinary behavior to lure it away. Called injury-feigning or distraction display, its purpose is to make the predator think the adult bird is injured, making it easy to catch.
The bird calls persistently, drawing the predator’s attention, and crouches, extending one wing, sometimes dragging it on the ground, fanning its tail, all the while looking over its shoulder at the intruder.
One researcher recorded over 1,000 encounters of this nature and found that killdeer were successful in luring the predator away 99.5% of the time.
Several unrelated bird species employ this same injury-feigning behavior. They include waterthrushes, — which are actually warblers, not thrushes — nighthawks, wood ducks, and grouse.
Most species that engage in this behavior are ground-nesters that are at greater risk from terrestrial predators than tree-nesting species. Predators such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes, even deer are the chief concerns.
There are 76 species of shorebirds in North America and most of them live just where you would expect — at the shore. But the killdeer, which is named for one of its several calls, not for animosity to deer, is not so strongly attached to waters, coastal or otherwise, but can be found in short-grass fields, dirt roads, even flat rooftops.
But how do the as-yet-flightless chicks get down from rooftops, you might ask? Encouraged by the vocalizations of their parents, they jump.
Like those dandelion puffballs they resemble, they float harmlessly to the ground, ready to scamper after their parents the moment they land.
Killdeer nest throughout North America short of the Arctic and winter widely through the southern and western parts of the continent. Good places to see them locally are the meadow at Tanglewood’s Yadkin River Nature Trail, Tanglewood’s pastures, and Quarry Park’s broad grassy areas.
