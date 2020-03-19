Q: How and when do I prune blackberries?
Answer: Most blackberries produce fruit on two-year-old wood, so judicious pruning allows for you to enjoy a berry harvest. There are erect types, semi-trailing and trailing types of blackberries and each has its own pruning regime. All are easier to manage and more productive when grown on a trellis, often with a lower wire about 2 feet off of the ground and an upper wire about 5 feet off of the ground. Erect growing types include the cultivars Arapaho, Natchez, Apache, Ouachita, Von and Freedom. Prune canes that have produced fruit after you pick the berries in the summer. In the late winter, prune out any dead or diseased canes back to the ground and leave only six to eight healthy evenly spaced canes per 3 feet. Prune back laterals to 12 to 18 inches to increase berry production. In the summer when canes top the highest wire on the trellis, tip prune by pinching back with your pointer finger and thumb. Avoid doing this right before rain and wear clean gloves to reduce the spread of disease. For semi-trailing and trailing types, you will see more vigorous growth of primo canes, or first year canes. Tie the primocanes onto the trellis wires. In the second year, these primocanes are now floricanes and you can expect them to produce berries. Prune laterals growing from the floricanes back to 10-12 inches when the buds swell in the late winter-early spring. Tie floricanes onto wire trellis loosely when the canes reach the top wire in the growing season. Spread the canes out to receive the maximum sunlight. We have a wonderful climate for growing blackberries and although pruning can be confusing at first, they are relatively easy to manage.
Q: Should I cover my blueberries if we have freezing temperatures when they are in bloom?
Answer: According to N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Blueberry blossoms and small berries are considered hardier than the blossoms of most fruits. The temperature at which freeze injury begins to occur depends on the stage of development from dormant flower buds through young fruit. During the winter, dormant flower buds of rabbiteye (V. ashei ) have survived at -10 degrees but are often damaged below 0°F. As flower bud swell progresses, cold tolerance decreases. By the time individual flowers begin to protrude from the bud, temperatures below 20 degrees will begin damaging the most exposed flowers. When corollas have reached half of their full length, temperatures below 25 to 26 degrees will kill the complete flowers. However, at this stage, blossoms on rabbiteye blueberries may receive corolla damage at temperatures as high as 30 degrees. The corolla withers, but usually remains attached. The withered, unopened corolla prevents bee pollination and otherwise undamaged flowers drop rather than developing into fruit. When the blossoms are open, a temperature of 27 degrees for more than a few minutes causes damage. Immediately after corolla drop and before the berry begins to swell is the most sensitive stage. A few minutes below 28°F will result in damage. As the berry begins to enlarge, susceptibility is similar to the critical temperature of 28 degrees for open blossoms. Rabbiteye blueberry varieties include Climax, Premier Columbus Ira Tifblue, Powderblue and Onslow. Highbush blueberries don’t do as well in our heat but are more cold tolerant.
