Q: I burn wood for heat and end up with lots of ash at the end of the cold season. Can I use this in my vegetable garden?
Answer. Wood ash can be used as a lime substitute in gardens and on lawns, though care should be taken.
According to Dr. Hardy, Section Chief at the NCDA Soil Testing Laboratory, “Wood ash is a very effective lime source. I advise heavy metal testing with it; testing is through PWSM (Plant Waste Solution Media) and ask for ALE (Lime equivalent) and heavy metals since they are not routinely tested. Ash usually provides quite a bit of K. If Mg is needed, then that can be an issue. From what I recall some of the ash used down east, about 4 tons of ash is equal to about a ton of ag lime.”
Several studies have been conducted by the University of Georgia which compare plant growth using limestone and wood ash. Most of the studies conclude that wood ash gives a better plant growth response, although some reported harmful effects from too much wood ash application.
It is thought that wood ash will change the soil pH faster than lime, so care must be taken to not raise the pH too high. Start with a soil test so that you know what pH you have.
As long as the soil pH is maintained between 6.2 and 6.8, plant growth will be enhanced by the additional constituent chemicals found in the wood ash.
With proper soil tests and the lime equivalent or ALE of the wood ash, application rates for wood ash can be calculated by dividing the recommended lime application rate by the lime equivalency or ALE of the wood ash as shown:
Wood ash application = Recommended liming rate (tons/acre)multiplied by the Percent lime equivalency (%) ÷ 100
If you are storing wood ash, be careful to keep the pile at least 50 feet away from surface or ground water sources and covered. The ash particles are very small and can be dangerous if inhaled.
Wear masks when applying and avoid windy days.
Wood ash may irritate the skin since it is an alkaline material. Wear gloves and sleeves to prevent this. Wash exposed areas and thoroughly rinse after applying the material. Never use hot ashes.
Q: When do I fertilize my blueberry shrubs? I planted them last fall.
Answer: Blueberries do not require a lot of fertilizer applications once they are established. For the first few years of growth, the plants do benefit from fertilizer.
Without a soil report, the general recommendation is to use apply 1 Tablespoon of a special azalea fertilizer, 12-12-12 or 10-10-10 within a circle 1 foot from the central stems of the plant.
Repeat application of fertilizer at 6 week intervals depending upon rainfall or irrigation until mid-July. There needs to be 4 inches of rain or irrigation equivalent applied between applications of fertilizer.
Blueberries prefer an acid soil pH around 5. If you have not had a soil test run, consider doing that as soon as you can.
The NCDA Soil lab is now running routine soil samples, although with limited staff, results may take longer to receive.
