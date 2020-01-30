Triad Daylily Fans to meet Sunday

The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.

Dale Sperling, an iris hybridizer, will be the speaker. The program will be “Iris Insight” with suggestions and ideas for home gardens.

For more information, call 336-456-4509.

