Triad Daylily Fans to meet Sunday

The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.

Trish Sumners, a flower designer, will demonstrate every day designs.

For more information, call 336-456-4509.

Grapevine pruning workshop

Surry Community College will have a workshop on grapevine pruning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11.

Sarah Bowman, a viticulture instructor, will demonstrate the proper method of pruning for the health of the vines.

Pre-registration and pre-payment of $20 for each class are required.

For more information or to pre-register, call 336-386-3618. To register online, go to visit surry.edu/WTCEregister.

