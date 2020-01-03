Triad Daylily Fans to meet Sunday
The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
Trish Sumners, a flower designer, will demonstrate every day designs.
For more information, call 336-456-4509.
Grapevine pruning workshop
Surry Community College will have a workshop on grapevine pruning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 11.
Sarah Bowman, a viticulture instructor, will demonstrate the proper method of pruning for the health of the vines.
Pre-registration and pre-payment of $20 for each class are required.
For more information or to pre-register, call 336-386-3618. To register online, go to visit surry.edu/WTCEregister.
