Triad Daylily Fans to meet Sunday
The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
The speaker will be Linda Barnes, an ADS scientific liaison and award winning photographer.
For more information, call 336-456-4509.
Gardening classes available this month
Surry Community College’s Pilot Center will have two classes at the center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain.
The first will be Seed Saving and Propagation. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Students will learn how to extract and process the seeds of vegetables they have grown over the summer to plant next spring.
Propagation of such plants as blackberries will be taught so students can add to their gardens.
The second class will be Pesticides. It will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22. A state pesticide officer will explain pesticide use and state laws that affect pesticides.
Pre-registration and pre-payment of $20 for each class are required. For more information, call 336-386-3618.
