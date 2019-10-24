Fall workday at the Tanglewood arboretum

The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Forsyth County Center will have a fall public volunteer workday from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at the Arboretum at Tanglewood, 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons.

Extension Master Gardener volunteers assist with the maintenance of the gardens and will be on hand to answer questions and explain about the gardens.

Volunteer tasks may be physical, and work will occur outside. Volunteers should expect to get dirty. Wear gardening clothes, including comfortable, closed-toe shoes and long pants. Bring water, gardening gloves and garden tools. Extra gloves and tools will be available for volunteer use.

Volunteers should be at least 12 years of age. Participants under the age of 18 will need to submit a liability release form signed by their parent or guardian.

Registration is required and can be made by going to, www.go.ncsu.edu/2019FallWorkday.

