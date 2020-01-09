An equine workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. Dinner will be provided.

The topic will be forage testing, nutrition/feed tags, and balancing rations.

The cost is $10 and pre-registration and payment is required by Jan. 21.

Online registration is available at https://go.ncsu.edu/january2020equine.

For more information, email sdrake@ncsu.edu or call 336-242-2082.

