Class on growing plants from seeds

The N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Forsyth County Center will have an adult education class at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Walnut Hall, at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons. Upon entering the park, follow signs to Walnut Hall.

The topic will be “Plant Propagation from Seed.” The speaker will be Bob LePere, from the Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener volunteer program. He will explain how to grow plants from seeds.

The class is free, but registration is required and can be made by emailing coop-ext-registration@forsyth.cc or call 336-703-2850.

