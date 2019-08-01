Class on drying, freezing and canning

Surry Community College will have a class titled Drying, Freezing and Canning Methods at its Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain.

The class will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13. Students will learn the best way to preserve items from their gardens for the winter.

The cost is $20 and preregistration is required. For more information, call 336-386-3618.

