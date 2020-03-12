There is a pinch of patience in everything a gardener does. Whether it’s starting seeds or planting a sapling, we quickly learn that we must always wait for our cultivated bounty. It’s also about giddy anticipation, though, which makes the fruit of our labor that much sweeter.
Perhaps the ultimate test of a gardener’s patience is planting an asparagus bed. One of few true perennial vegetables, asparagus will produce for decades if tended regularly. But the establishment period is painful, as it takes three years for asparagus crowns to begin producing harvest-able spears.
I planted my first asparagus bed about 10 years ago, which was beginning to produce nicely just as I moved away. And once all the boxes were unpacked at my current Winston-Salem home, a new asparagus bed was a high priority.
Early spring is the ideal time to plant asparagus, simply because of the availability of the crowns. Asparagus is an herbaceous perennial, born from a crown or root. Crowns consist of a tuberous head and several long roots. Crowns can be found at garden centers or through seed catalogs, and are sold as bare root plants, either in bundles or packaged. Healthy, viable crowns are heavy and firm. Avoid crowns that are mushy or dried out.
Planting an asparagus bed isn’t as easy as digging a hole and tossing in crowns. It first requires a bit of forward planning, as you must select a site which will be its permanent home — a spot which will never be tilled or heavily disturbed.
My asparagus bed is situated at the corner of my vegetable garden. It is the lone occupant of a small raised bed surrounded by stone. If ever a stranger were to come to till my garden, these large stones should surely be a deterrent to their tool. Tucking it into the corner serves a dual purpose. Because asparagus is the first to produce and has a short-lived harvest, I can easily get to it before other beds of veggies block my path. And because deer fencing surrounds the asparagus bed from two sides, its tall summer plumes are supported.
If given the opportunity to re-design my location, I would plant an asparagus bed in a framed raised bed and surround it with heavy mulch. I have a problem with Bermuda grass, which is practically impossible to pull out of a bed that can’t be disturbed. Weeds are the enemy of asparagus, as the competition weakens the production.
The physical planting process is labor-intensive, requiring digging deep trenches and eradicating all weeds. The way I was taught to plant asparagus is not the only way, I’m sure. But it is similar to what I’ve heard from most all other gardeners and professionals.
Dig your trenches at least 12 inches deep, spacing rows 12 to 18 inches apart. Make a mound in the bottom of each trench and place the crown head on top of the mound, allowing the long roots to extend down along the sides. Cover the crowns with a layer of composted cow manure, fill in trenches with the excavated soil and add a good layer of mulch to prevent weeds.
Once the bed is planted, you will probably see some spears emerge the same year. It’s important not to harvest them, though, as the plant needs the energy to put back into its roots. The same rule applies to the second year, but cheating a bit is OK. It’s hard not to cut a few spears to taste. But this energy produced the first two years is critical to the overall health and productivity of the crowns.
So after digging trenches, diligently pulling weeds, and avoiding the temptation to harvest delectable spears for two years, you can finally start to harvest asparagus during the third year. It is a true test, one which will help you grow as a gardener in so many ways.
Once asparagus is established, waiting for the first spears can keep you running to the garden every day. In our area, spears start to emerge in April, continuing for about six weeks. Spears grow with magical speed, so when the asparagus starts, you have to harvest or check on it every day. When the heat sets in, the culinary value is diminished. The plant will continue to grow, though, producing tall, feathery fronds that will persist through fall.
I’ll leave you with the words of author Barbara Kingsolver, who can eloquently describe the rites of one who tends an asparagus bed far better than me.
“Other people fast or walk long pilgrimages to honor the spirit of what they believe makes our world whole and lovely. If we gardeners can, in the same spirit, put our heels to the shovel, kneel before a trench holding tender roots, and then wait three years for an edible incarnation of the spring equinox, who’s to make the call between ridiculous and reverent?”
