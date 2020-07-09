Plant Love

A vintage patinated pot contains haworthia, pencil cactus, aloe, jade, sedum and echeveria.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Forsyth Extension to have online workshop

Forsyth Extension will have a free virtual workshop on Zoom at 11 a.m. July 15.

Amy Ballard, a horticulture agent in Davidson County, will be the speaker. The topic will be “Container Gardening.” Ballard will share information on how to successfully grow plants in containers.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register at http://go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite.

For more information about using Zoom go to support.zoom.us.

