Forsyth Extension to have online workshop

Forsyth Extension Gardener program will have a free virtual workshop on Zoom at 2 p.m. June 26.

Leslie Peck, the Extension horticulture agent and director of the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park, will be the speaker. The topic will be “Pleasing Perennials.”

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register at http://go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite.

For more information about using Zoom go to support.zoom.us.

