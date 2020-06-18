Forsyth Extension to have online workshop
Forsyth Extension Gardener program will have a free virtual workshop on Zoom at 2 p.m. June 26.
Leslie Peck, the Extension horticulture agent and director of the Arboretum at Tanglewood Park, will be the speaker. The topic will be “Pleasing Perennials.”
Space is limited, and registration is required. Register at http://go.ncsu.edu/forsyth-eventbrite.
For more information about using Zoom go to support.zoom.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.