Q: Can you tell me what it means to “sucker” a tomato? Is this something I should do to my tomatoes?
Answer: To sucker a tomato refers to the removal of a vegetative sprout between the main stem and a leaf of the tomato. Suckers will eventually produce a flower cluster, and if left on the tomato plant will develop into fruit. Allowing suckers to grow causes the fruit to be smaller, although the number of fruit on the plant will increase. Tomatoes are classified by the habit of growth as being either determinate or indeterminate. Indeterminate types are tall-growing tomatoes that benefit from suckering because the terminal point of the tomato plant will continue to grow until frost. Suckering the plants will encourage the development of larger fruit and increase air flow within the plant. Most of the readily available tomato varieties grown in North Carolina are indeterminate. Some examples of indeterminate varieties are Brandywine, Mortgage Lifter, Better Boy, Black Krim, and Lemon Boy. A grower must be very careful when removing suckers from tomato plants. It is best to pinch the suckers while they are small and have not developed flowers. Be sure to wash your hands before touching the plants or to wear gloves to avoid spreading disease inoculum from plant to plant. Use your pointer finger and your thumb to pinch out the tiny suckers. If the sucker is as thick as a quarter of an inch, you may wish to use a clean knife to cut it out. Wipe the knife blade with a diluted rubbing-alcohol solution to keep it disease-free. You can treat a 4- to 5-inch sucker like a cutting and stick it in good garden soil that you can keep moist until it roots. You will have a new plant from the sucker that you would otherwise have thrown away.
Q: Should I stake my tomatoes or use wire cages?
Answer: Indeterminate tomatoes will have vine-like growth up to 8 feet in height and will benefit from support. Whether you use stakes or wire cages is up to you. By staking the tomatoes, you keep the leaves and fruit off of the ground away from earthbound insects and slugs. Another advantage to using stakes or cages is that the tomato leaves will be able to dry between rains, making a less desirable growing condition for disease organisms. If you use a wire cage, make sure that the openings are large enough for you to reach your hands through so that you are able to harvest the tomatoes and remove any unnecessary leaves throughout the season. Use a biodegradable twine or strips of cotton to tie the tomato stem to the stake. It is a good idea to tie the stem to the stake just under a flower cluster in order to provide support for the developing fruit. Determinate type tomatoes are shorter, between 1 and 5 feet in height and stakes or cages are not always necessary. Staking of the determinate type would serve to protect the plant from rotting fruit and diseased leaves. For both types of tomatoes it is important to remove any lower, yellowing leaves below where fruit are growing. Our hot and humid nights create the perfect conditions for disease outbreak, and removing the lower leaves is one preventative measure growers can take. Put the leaves you have removed into a disposable bag and remove from the garden area. Another preventative measure is to start next season with sanitized stakes and cages. When the season is over, be sure to remove the stakes and cages from the field and wash them with a 10% bleach solution before you store them for the winter. This will help to remove any disease organisms which may have been present and could overwinter on the stakes or wire cages.
