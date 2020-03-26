Q: I planted a paw-paw seed last fall. Will it grow into a tree that produces fruit?
Answer: According to research collected by Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension, pawpaw seed is slow to germinate, but it is not difficult to grow seedlings if certain procedures are followed. Do not allow the seed to freeze or dry out, because this can destroy the immature, dormant embryo. If seeds are dried for three days at room temperature, the germination percentage can drop to less than 20%. To break dormancy, the seed must receive a period of cold, moist stratification for 70 to 100 days. This may be accomplished by sowing the seed late in the fall and letting it overwinter; the seed will germinate the following year in late July to late August. Another way is to stratify the seed in the refrigerator (32 to 40 degrees). In this case, the cleaned seed should be stored in a plastic ziplock bag with a little moist sphagnum moss to keep the seed moist and suppress fungal and bacterial growth. After stratification, the seed should be sown 1 inch (2.5 cm) deep in a well-aerated soil mix, pH 5.5-7, with an optimum temperature of 75 to 85 degrees. Use tall containers, such as tree pots (14 to 18 inches tall) or root trainers (10 inches tall), to accommodate the long taproot. The seed will normally germinate in 2 to 3 weeks, and the shoot will emerge in about two months. Germination is hypogeal: the shoot emerges without any cotyledons. For the first two years, growth is slow as the root system establishes itself, but thereafter it accelerates. Trees normally begin to bear fruit when the saplings reach 6 feet, which usually requires five to eight years.
Q: Which is better for gardening, clay soil or sandy soil?
Answer:. Clay soil has a higher nutrient capacity and higher water-holding capacity, but is difficult to work when wet. Clay is fine textured with small pore space, making air exchange difficult. Sandy soil drains very well, but it is low in organic matter and native fertility. Sandy soils have large pore space so nutrients leach out easily. Loamy soil is a mix of clay and sand particles and is probably the best for gardening. No matter what type of soil you have, you can improve it by adding organic matter such as finished compost, decomposed leaves, bark soil conditioner, or green manure.
