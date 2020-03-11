Q: I have many tunnels in my yard that I think must be caused by moles. What can I do to stop them?
Answer: Moles and voles will tunnel in our soils in the root zone of lawns and flower beds. Although these animals often share tunnels, they have different feeding habits. Moles feed on insects, especially grubs. Voles are vegetarian and feed on roots, bulbs, and the bark of trees, shrubs, and vines. Most likely, the moles formed the tunnels and the voles use them, too. Moles are a little bit larger than voles, although both animals could easily be mistaken for mice. You can identify a mole by the front two short, thick legs with claws for digging. Moles are active in the spring as the soil warms and grubs become active. The wet weather has provided plenty of soil moisture to make digging easier for the moles so you may be seeing more tunnels in your lawn. One good thing about moles, is they will feed on Japanese beetle grubs, hopefully reducing the population of beetles that will emerge in a few months. For both animals, there are 3 choices for reducing damage: habitat modification, exclusion, and population reduction. To modify the habitat, collapse the tunnels first thing in the morning or early in the evening. This can be done with your feet by simply stepping on the raised soil area above the tunnel while being careful to steady yourself. You can also use a shovel to chop into the tunnel and then level the area. For voles, keep your lawn mowed regularly and remove any thatch buildup, as this provides a great habitat for voles. Mulch should be pulled 3 feet away from the base of trees and shrubs to protect against vole damage. Exclusion techniques for voles employ protecting your plants by surrounding them with ¼ inch hardware cloth that is buried 10 inches into the soil. This works well in areas with known mole and vole problems and limited area to be covered. It doesn’t make sense for large expanses of lawn. Trapping of eastern and hairy-tailed moles and voles requires a depredation permit: https://www.ncwildlife.org/Licensing/Licenses-and-Regulations/OtherLicensesPermits/DepredationPermit
The star-nosed moles is a protected animal in NC and cannot be trapped. Population reduction through pesticides is an option, but care must be taken to protect non-target animals from ingesting any chemicals you use to kill voles and moles. The EPA currently approves of two toxicants which may be used to lethally control vole populations. Zinc phosphide is a restricted chemical and must be applied by a licensed applicator. Anticoagulant baits are also an effective means of reducing vole and mole populations. Anticoagulants often are used to reduce rodent populations in general; approximately 95% of mouse and rat control is performed with anticoagulants. Like zinc phosphide baits, anticoagulants can also be toxic to humans. Therefore, you should take precautions to prevent children from gaining access to anticoagulant baits. For do it yourself control, check your local garden center or hardware store for products to purchase and use. Read the entire label and always follow the label instructions. To protect yourself from ingesting any of the toxic poison, wear gloves when handling baits. To protect non-target animals place the baits into the burrows where they are less accessible to pets and children. Fumigation products have not been found to be effective.
Q: What is the name of the purple flowering weed which seems to be everywhere this time of year?
Answer: Without a photograph or sample to observe, I am making a guess. It is most likely one of the two plants that are called dead-nettle or henbit, Lamium amplexicaule or Lamium purpureum. Henbit is one of the early blooming cool season plants that inhabit lawns. Herbalists love the plant while lawn purists hate the plant. Readers are welcome to email digital photographs for identification or to bring plant samples by the office for identification. Our business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
