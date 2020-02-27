Q: How do I find local farmers who have CSA produce boxes that are delivered?
Answer: CSA stands for community supported agriculture and usually involves a weekly produce box being available through a subscription. Each farm will have their own different plans, but most will include some combination of seasonal fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheeses, breads and other farm products. Each year, the Forsyth County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service sponsors a “Meet Your Farmer & CSA Sign Up Day.” This year, the event will be held Thursday March 5, from 10:30-2:30 p.m. at the Forsyth Government Center Atrium, located at 201 N. Chestnut Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Parking is available in the attached parking deck. CSA produce programs work very well for busy families who can’t make it out to weekend farmers markets. When you buy from local farmers or participate in local on farm activities, you can join other like-minded people around the country who are committed to preparing healthy foods for their families; supporting local farmers; being kind to the planet; trying new kinds of veggies; being adventurous in the kitchen; and gaining a new appreciation for farms and farmers. For more information about the Meet Your Farmer & CSA Sign Up Day, contact me.
Q: When should I plant onions? I seem to miss the window of opportunity because I wait until the last frost, and my onions never make bulbs.
Answer: This is a good time to start the long-season alliums, such as leeks and onions from seed. They need 10 to 12 weeks of indoor growth before they are transplanted in the garden. Sprinkle the seed on top of seed-starting mix; keep it moist; and, as soon as the seedlings emerge, place the flats under grow lights or in a sunny window.
The germinated seedlings are usually transplanted when the tops are two to three inches tall. Plant them in the garden fairly close. After the seedlings are established they will need to be thinned. For larger dry onions, thin seedlings to two or three inches apart; for medium-sized onions, one or two inches; and for green onions, a ½ to 1 inch.
