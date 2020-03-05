Q: My peaches seem to rot every year before they ripen. What can I do to prevent this from happening?
Answer: There are several common diseases that affect peaches in our area. These diseases include leaf curl, peach scab, and brown rot of fruit, which is the same fungus that causes blossom blight. Bacterial spot will also affect some peach varieties. Some home gardeners will begin a fungicide spray program when peach tree buds are swollen and not yet open. For cases of blossom blight, begin spraying before bloom and continue until fruit set. Mike Parker, a tree-fruit special at N.C. State University, recommends that if weather conditions are wet and brown rot has been a problem previously, two to three applications of Captan or sulfur should be used starting three weeks before anticipated harvest. Use a formulation labeled for bearing fruit trees that does not contain insecticide. If sulfur is used for brown-rot control, spray every five to seven days starting three weeks before anticipated harvest when weather conditions are wet. Captan is a more effective fungicide than sulfur. Also, it does not need to be applied as frequently as sulfur. Not allowing fruit to become overripe on the tree and removing any rotten fruit from the tree area can aid in reducing fruit rots. Fungicides act as a preventative to protect the plant from fungal inoculation. Always read the fungicide label and follow the directions exactly. Only use fungicides labeled for peach trees.
Q: I have seen many different hard squashes that are labeled winter squash. Are they grown in the winter? If not, how are they different from summer squash?
Answer: Both winter and summer squash are members of the Cucurbita family. Winter squash are grown in the summer season, but are harvested when mature, and will last in long-term storage into the winter months. Summer squash is also grown in the summer season, but is harvested when immature and is very perishable. Summer squash is eaten or frozen soon after harvest. Another difference in the squashes is that winter-squash seeds are hard and will germinate but summer squash seeds are soft and immature.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.