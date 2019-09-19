Q: I want to save seeds from the tomatoes I have grown this summer. Can you give me any tips for successful seed saving?
Answer: If you have grown hybrid tomatoes in your garden, any seeds you save from these plants will not come back true from seed. In other words, hybrids are the result of crossing or selecting pollen from one parent plant and moving it to another parent plant. The resulting seed is a hybrid and will carry genetic material from both parents. Breeding of 2 parent plants is done to select for desirable characteristics such as disease resistance and size and color of fruit. Seed companies spend a lot of time and money to develop better cultivars of the vegetables we love to grow in our gardens. If you have been growing heirloom tomatoes, then you are in luck. Heirloom plants are open-pollinated, meaning that they will come back true to seed. There may be some genetic variability, but most plants that grow from seed saved from open-pollinated plants will look and grow like the plant from whose seeds you selected. For heirloom or open-pollinated tomatoes, select fruit from the healthiest plants. Allow the fruit to fully ripen on the vine. Once harvested, scoop the inside jelly of the tomato out into a labeled cup or jar. The jelly surrounds the seeds and attaches to the pulp of the tomato. Add a small amount of water and stir it a few times each day. The jelly and water mix will ferment, which aids the maturation process of the seeds and helps to separate them from the jelly. This could take two to four days, depending on how warm the room is. Carefully pour off any excess liquid, being careful to keep seeds in the container. Add more water and repeat the process until all of the seeds have dropped to the bottom of the container. It may take two to three times of adding water and pouring it off to get all of the seeds clean. Once all of the seeds have separated from the fermented mass, pour the seeds out onto paper towels or screens to dry. Once completely dry, store the seeds in an air-tight dry labeled container in a cool, dark place. Typically, seeds are labelled for the season when they were collected. In other words, this season’s saved seeds would be labeled 2019 with the name of the tomato. Plan to heat treat the seeds before planting them next spring. Immerse the seeds in 125 degree Farenheit for 15 to 30 minutes. Another alternative is to use a 90-second soak in a solution of one part bleach to nine parts water. Bacterial canker, bacterial spot, early blight, nailhead spot, and wilt all can live on saved seeds. Using one of the above seed treatments just before planting will give you a bit of insurance against an early outbreak of one the diseases. For more information, check out this Extension leaflet: https://extension.umn.edu/planting-and-growing-guides/saving-vegetable-seeds.
Q: Do hummingbirds pollinate flowers when they visit them or are they just finding a meal to sustain themselves?
Answer: Hummingbirds are indeed pollinators. While feeding on the nectar from flower blossoms, they brush up against the flower parts and can move pollen from the stamen onto the pistils. Hummingbirds must visit hundreds of flowers each day to gain nourishment, so quite a bit of pollination is the result of hummingbird visits. There are at least 150 plants in North America that have evolved along with hummingbirds, serving as a food source for the minute birds and blooming longer into the summer. Hummingbirds are a part of a large number of beneficial insects, birds, bats, and other small animals that help perpetuate the existence of flora found on our planet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.