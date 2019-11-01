Triad Daylily Fans to meet Sunday

The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.

The program will be Sights in the Garden: Behind the Scenes Hybridizing for this Zone. There will be a question and answer time with hybridizers, exhibition and garden judges.

For more information, call 336-456-4509.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

News about home and garden activities runs in the Homework column on Fridays. To submit an item, email it to features @wsjournal.com, mail typed information and photos to Home & Garden Briefs, c/o Features Department, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or drop it off at the front desk of the Journal on North Spruce Street. Information should include a contact name and daytime phone number.

Tags

Load comments