Triad Daylily Fans to meet Sunday
The Triad Daylily Fans will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Earthfare, 2965 Battleground Ave., Greensboro.
The program will be Sights in the Garden: Behind the Scenes Hybridizing for this Zone. There will be a question and answer time with hybridizers, exhibition and garden judges.
For more information, call 336-456-4509.
