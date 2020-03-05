Every March, Forsyth County plays host to a weeklong event called Creek Week. Held this year March 21-29, Forsyth Creek Week has scheduled several hands-on demonstrations, educational opportunities, and activities for adults and children, all of which aim to shed light on the importance of healthy waterways.
There are many Creek Week events that intersect with the interests of backyard gardeners. One such topic is stormwater management, which is a key component of sustaining healthy creeks and streams. Creek Week offers a variety of workshops and tours that can help gardeners better understand how to tweak their landscape and gardening practices to maintain healthy watersheds for everyone.
Many of us may have created small rain gardens or implemented the use of rain barrels to our gardens to deal with periods of heavy rain or drought. But many more may be wondering how to best go about tackling a trouble spot in their yard. Because large rain events can cause soggy soil in low-lying areas, erosion of stream banks and can ultimately test the limits of our waterways,
it’s wise to find solutions for these areas. Creek Week offers solutions for those dealing with these problems, and for those looking to better manage stormwater on their own property.
An interactive map is part of the Forsyth Creek Week website calendar. This is a self-guided tour of 20 different areas in Forsyth County that have implemented sustainable stormwater practices. Included in this map are sites that have utilized rain gardens, bioretention cells, wetlands, swales, pervious parking, and other stormwater solutions. All of these sites are helpful to gardeners and homeowners, as they illustrate how to work with problematic areas.
Included in the story map are bioretention locations at the UNC School of the Arts, which are excellent examples of how stormwater can be filtered and slowly released into local waterways. Bioretention cells are shallow vegetated areas which trap water from impervious surfaces, filter trash and pollutants and slowly release the rainwater into local waterways.
Bioretention cells are similar to rain gardens, but are usually utilized in more commercial or municipal sites. Parking lots, roofs, and all impervious surfaces generate the most runoff — and such surfaces are abundant in commercial settings.
At UNCSA, the construction of new buildings demanded the need for efficient and smart stormwater management, prompting the installation of two separate bioretention systems. One site is at UNCSA central storage facility, which has three bioretention cells surrounding the building. Stormwater is piped into these cells, flowing into the forebay.
“A forebay is the first initial point of contact, where all your water is going to enter,” said Jordan Jones, UNCSA’s grounds manager and sustainability coordinator. “These rocks in here slow down and catch a lot of trash. The purpose of these sites are to treat, slow and reduce stormwater runoff.”
After a large rain, these cells become small ponds. Trees and shrubs (many native) planted in and along the edge of the cells uptake the water and filter the pollutants. Underground perforated pipes help to slowly trickle stormwater into the ground, and any overflow is diverted into the city system.
“The way they (bioretention cells) work is through evapotranspiration and exfiltration,” Jones said. “Under the sod, there is a sand filter and under-drains (perforated pipes).”
Water is supposed to stay in the bioretention cells for only 24 hours, Jones said. That’s when the the evapotranspiration occurs, when the grass and plants are going to absorb the nutrients and clean the water.
“From the rainwater you’re going to get nitrogen, phosphorus, heavy metals such as lead and zinc, and some hydrocarbons, like oil, gas, grease, and bacteria. This system is designed to catch all those pollutants before the rainwater leaves the site and continues to your streams and lakes.”
In addition to the bioretention cells at the central storage facility, UNCSA’s library also houses a three part bioretention system. This system includes an underground forebay cistern, a bioretention cell, and a grass swale. As each point of contact is filled with stormwater, it flows into the next.
Plants at both sites are chosen based on their ability to withstand extremes, from standing water to excessive drought. Plant choices include winter jasmine, barberry, deciduous holly, red twig dogwood, Indian hawthorn, sweet spire, inkberry holly, service berry and dwarf maiden grass.
Jones pointed out that the bioretention areas at UNCSA are not actually a landscape and are not made to be aesthetically pleasing. But seasonally, they have their charm. At present, the red twigs and winterberry are showing off, and spring will bring blooms from the sweet spire and Indian hawthorn.
Although bioretention cells aren’t a perfect fit for all stormwater situations, there are other options. A rain garden or wetland area is ideal for a low lying spot that collects stormwater. Forsyth County Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Extension Agent Phyllis Smith explained how to easily adapt a trouble spot into a new garden area.
“A rain garden is a shallow depression that captures rainwater runoff and allows it to filter slowly into the ground,” Smith said. “The first thing homeowners should do before starting any landscaping project is call 811. If the spot is free of utility lines, then a small rain garden might be the answer. Several factors will determine the optimal size of a rain garden, and if a large size is not required, then it can be excavated with shovels as a DIY project.”
Smith suggested planting rain-garden areas with perennial flowers and shrubs that are tolerant of moist soil and have extensive root systems. Many native plants are best adapted to these areas, and will be beneficial to wildlife and the ecosystem. Smith also pointed out that by staggering bloom times, fruiting and texture of plant choices, you can create interest and beauty year-round. Local extension offices offer free literature on rain-garden installation and plant choices.
Changing climactic patterns have led to strange weather events. Over the last few years we’ve experienced prolonged periods of heavy rain, or long stints of drought. Adapting your landscape to these weather patterns may be the best solution for our backyards and for our watersheds.
During Creek Week, Smith will be leading a professional workshop titled Small Scale Solutions for Landscape Erosion Control. This workshop will be held on Friday, March 27, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tanglewood Arboretum. The workshop is free but requires registration through Forsyth County Extension. For more information or to register, call 336-703-2850.
There are many more learning opportunities during Forsyth Creek Week. For a full calendar listing of events and workshops, visit forsythcreek week.squarespace.com.
