Q: When is the best time to plant corn? What are the best sweet varieties for our area?
Answer: Best germination occurs when the soil temperature is between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit and the soil is moist, but not saturated. Corn seeds sitting in cold, wet conditions will rot. Depending on our weather, corn is best planted between April 15 and June 1. Corn will be ready to harvest in 85 to 90 days. By using a soil thermometer or checking soil temperatures on at a nearby weather station networked with the State Climate Office, you are better able to make planting decisions that will result in a successful corn harvest. According to Extension specialist Jeanine Davis, four types of sweet corn are available: standard (su), sugary-enhanced (se), and supersweet (sh2), and synergistic or triplesweet (sy). The su type is the old-fashioned sweet corn with which we are all familiar. It must be consumed quickly after harvest, or the sugars rapidly turn to starch. The se types contain more sugar than the su type and, if cooled, will remain sweet for several days after harvest. The sh2 type also contains more sugar than the su type but converts very little sugar to starch. If properly cooled, a sh2 variety will remain sweet for 7 to 10 days after harvest. The sy type is a hybrid comprised of 75% se and 25% sh2 kernels, resulting in an ear with the sweet and tender characteristics of the se type but with the shelf- life of the sh2. Replicated organic sweet corn variety trials have not been conducted in North Carolina. Many North Carolina organic growers, however, prefer the following cultivars. Platinum Lady (se) and Bodacious (se) are good early-season sweet corn varieties. Silverado (se), Kandy Corn (sh2), Argent (se), and Snowbelle (se) are excellent mid-season varieties, and ‘Delectable’ (se), Pegasus (sh2), and Silver Queen (su) are good late-season white corns. In a crop-rotation study (J.M. Davis, unpublished), Silver Queen exhibited very little earworm damage, probably because of the tight tips on the husks. All of these varieties are among those recommended for all North Carolina commercial vegetable growers.
Q: Is there a local weather station that publishes soil temperatures? I have heard that soil temperatures are the most accurate way to know when it’s time to plant certain vegetables.
Answer: Plants don’t follow the dates on the calendar but do respond to soil temperatures. A good source for soil temperatures and other weather data is the N.C. Climate Office. The Climate Office is actively involved in research that enhances its capabilities to provide public service. Weather stations are networked across the state and are accessible at this link: https://climate.ncsu.edu. That takes you to a page that has a state map of weather stations. For the Piedmont Triad, I like to check out conditions at the N.C. A&T Farm in Greensboro. If you click on the window to share your location, information on the N.C. A&T Farm in Greensboro will pop up on the left side of the page. Alternatively, find Guilford County on the map and click on the temperature circle. Once the info box on N.C. A&T Farm pops up, click on “More information from this station.” That will take you to a page offering a wealth of data on wind, moisture, soil and solar radiation. All of this data can be very useful to folks involved with farming and gardening. Check the soil-temperature box, and click “Retrieve Data” to see the soil temperature.
The N.C. Climate Office has developed other useful tools for agriculture, such as a blueberry chill model, a blueberry heat model, a blackberry chill model, and a farm water tool. These tools with others are found at this web address: http://climate.ncsu.edu/tools/agriculture.
According to the Climate Office’s website, it derives its expertise from the Department of Marine, Earth, and Atmospheric Sciences, and various other departments within the College of Sciences and the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at NC State University. Professor Peter Robinson of the Department of Geography, UNC-Chapel Hill, acts as coordinator of the North Carolina Climate Program and works closely with the State Climate Office. Undergraduate and graduate students from different universities participate in the research and extension activities at the SCO every year. Examples of research projects include climate change and variability in North Carolina, El Niño/La Niña effects on North Carolina weather and climate, agricultural and water resource management, air quality and environmental management, disaster mitigation, and land-falling hurricanes in North Carolina.
