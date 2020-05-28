The last two years, I’ve been planting common milkweed, doing my part to provide food for monarch butterflies. My focus has been on this one species, though, and I’ve recently realized that I need to expand my plant palate if I expect to nourish other types of common butterflies.
When it comes to welcoming butterflies into our garden, our focus often falls to the array of blooming plants that attract them. Equally important are the plants that serve as hosts for the many species of butterflies that are found in our area.
Butterflies are specialists, meaning that they rely on one specific plant on which to lay their eggs. Commonly referred to as host plants, these plants serve as the lifeline for butterfly eggs, hungry caterpillars and adults. Once eggs have hatched, the caterpillar larvae feed on the foliage of their host plant, molting through five instar phases.
By choosing more host plants for our gardens, we are helping boost the butterfly activity in our backyards and neighborhoods. It’s important to remember, though, that any host plant you introduce into your garden has the potential to become a hive of insect activity. Akin to leaving your slippers out for your rambunctious puppy, these host plants will quickly be devoured by butterfly caterpillars.
Harriet McCarthy is an Extension Master Gardener Volunteer who has devoted her home garden to butterfly sustainability. She grows a great number of butterfly host plants and maintains a certified monarch way station at her home garden.
“You can attract butterflies or you can grow butterflies,” McCarthy said. If you don’t want damaged plants, then don’t grow any of the host plants. You’re going to get damaged plants. That’s when you’re successful. If it’s not damaged, then you don’t have any caterpillars.”
It’s important to know what each butterfly species wants, in order to create a diversity of butterflies and moths. Monarchs are milkweed specialists, a plant that comes in many forms. In our area, we can reliably grow several perennial varieties of milkweed, and we can supplement annual species.
“Here are the kinds of milkweeds that do best here,” McCarthy said. “Asclepias tuberosa (butterfly weed), that’s the short one that has the reddish-orange flowers. The second one I grow is asclepias incarnata, that’s the swamp milkweed.”
“The third one is asclepias syriaca, the common milkweed. This is a real garden thug; it can take over your garden. It’s really best out in a field, but if you can monitor it and you can keep it cut back, you can put it in your garden.”
I recently planted two kinds of tropical milkweed (asclepias curassavica) to add a little more color and monarch food into my pollinator garden. Although just an annual in our area, this species of milkweed can persist if the winter is mild. It is recommended that you cut it down to the ground or remove it from the garden at the end of the growing season. This ensures that monarchs follow migratory patterns and lessens the likelihood of parasites.
A very common butterfly in our area is the spicebush swallowtail, which shares its name with its host plant. These butterflies utilize spicebush (lindera benzoin) and sassafras trees as their hosts. On a recent visit to McCarthy’s garden, we observed spicebush swallowtail caterpillars on a spicebush shrub that flanks her driveway.
The first three instar stages of spicebush swallowtail caterpillars are very inconspicuous and appear as nothing more than a dollop of bird droppings on the foliage. This defense mechanism helps the larvae avoid being eaten by predators.
“For five years, spicebush will stay fairly small, and I think it’s a pretty plant,” McCarthy said. “These caterpillars get large, so they’re big enough for kids to see and big enough for teachers to be able to show the kids what’s going on.”
Be aware that spicebush can grow quite large — up to twelve feet if left unchecked — so make sure to keep it pruned or plant it where it can naturalize.
Another common butterfly is the black swallowtail, a species which can utilize many different host plants. Their preferred host plants are members of the carrot family, including parsley, fennel, dill and Queen Anne’s Lace.
One of the easiest ways to attract a lot of butterflies into your garden is to sprinkle parsley and dill anywhere you have room. These host plants grow in tidy, manageable clumps and are practically self-sufficient. Both flat leaf and curled parsley are reliable perennials. Dill is considered a biennial, but will often reseed.
Black swallowtails favor the bronze fennel in McCarthy’s garden, a plant she grows quite large within a grow bag. (Fennel is considered an allelopathic plant, which can create toxicity in the soil for surrounding plants.)
“If a black swallowtail finds (fennel), it will be covered with black swallowtail caterpillars,” McCarthy said. “How easy is that? Another host plant for black swallowtail is a native called zizia aurea or Golden Alexander’s. This is another member of the carrot family and the black swallowtails like it just as much as the bronze fennel.”
It’s important to note that many plants considered weeds are host plants for butterflies. Common clovers are hosts for orange sulphur and Eastern Tailed Blue butterflies. Wild violets and maypops are hosts for great spangled fritillary.
Our native tree canopy supports a great many butterfly species, as well. Oaks, tulip poplars, and wild cherries and plums are hosts for Easter tiger swallowtails and others. Lonicera sempervirens (coral honeysuckle) is host to hummingbird moths. Blueberries are hosts for striped hairstreak butterflies.
Another striking host plant that McCarthy grows is verbena hastata, a marginal perennial with attractive red stems. This plant is a host plant for common buckeye butterflies, and it has a tidy, upright habit.
If you decide to introduce some butterfly host plants into your home garden, be sure to follow a few rules.
Most hosts prefer full sun, but some can tolerate part shade. Welcome and embrace that you’ll have damaged plants, because butterfly larvae have big appetites. If you’re concerned about the unkempt look of host plants, be sure to intersperse non-hosts. Do not use any sprays on or near your host plants. Any insecticide will harm butterflies at any stage of their life cycle. And be sure to plant hosts and nectar plants that will last through the fall. Asters, goldenrod and Joe Pye weed are all good fall choices.
“If you’re going to do a butterfly garden, you need to have food throughout the year and not just in the spring,” McCarthy said.
So if you’re looking to take your butterfly garden to a new level, incorporate a few host plants into the mix. Not only will you be attracting and feeding them, but you’ll be cultivating a butterfly nursery, as well.
