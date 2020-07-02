The Juniper Level Botanic Garden in Raleigh will be open to the public July 10 through 12 and July 17 through 20. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.
The garden promotes and preserves botanic diversity through plant study, identification, education, global plant exploration, and by propagating new and little known perennials to share with plant researchers, botanic gardens, and gardeners around the world.
It is located at 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh.
Appointments for weekday visits must be scheduled in advance by emailing visit@jlbg.org or by calling 919-772-4794 ext. 19. Group and education tours are also available with advanced scheduling.
For more information, go to jlbg.org or call 919-772-4794.
