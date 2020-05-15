Q: How do I keep my tomatoes from getting blossom-end rot?
Answer: Blossom-end rot is a physiological disorder, or an abiotic disease. It is easily identified as a brown, leathery rot developing on or near the blossom end of the fruit. It starts with a dry brown lesion the size of a dime, generally increasing in diameter as the condition worsens. In time, lesions often become covered with a secondary black mold. Peppers, eggplants, cucumbers and watermelons are also susceptible to blossom-end rot. Blossom-end rot is caused by a calcium deficiency, usually induced by fluctuations in the plant’s water supply. Because calcium is not a “mobile” element in the plant, even brief changes in the water supply can cause blossom-end rot. Dry soil or damage to the roots from excessive or improper cultivation (severe root pruning) can restrict water intake, preventing the plants from getting the calcium that they need. Also, if plants are growing in highly acidic soil or are getting too much water from heavy rain, over-irrigation or high relative humidity, they can develop calcium deficiency and blossom-end rot. When you see signs of blossom-end rot, pick off the affected tomatoes and dispose of them. For immediate impact on the tomato plants, sprinkle ¼ cup of gypsum (calcium sulfate) around the base of each plant and water it in. Mulching your tomato plants with wheat straw will help to retain moisture in the soil allowing for proper uptake of calcium. For long-term correction of blossom-end rot, test the soil and adjust the soil pH to 6.2 to 6.5.
Q: What is the best strawberry variety to grow for our area? When is the best time to plant strawberries?
Answer: Strawberries are a great fruit to grow in North Carolina. Our state ranks fourth in the nation in strawberry production because of our excellent climate and soils. The main varieties that are grown for commercial “Pick Your Own” operations are Chandler and Camarosa. Other varieties that perform well for our area are Atlas, Earlibelle, Earliglow, Sweet Charlie and Titan. All of these varieties are June bearing berries, meaning they produce one crop of fruit in the spring. Albion is a day neutral variety and will produce through the summer. Berries grown in a commercial plasticulture system are planted in the late summer. For market gardens and home gardeners, strawberries may be planted in the early spring when temperatures are 40 to 50 degrees. Spring-planted berries are grown in a matted row culture. Plant strawberry plants at a depth so the tops of the roots are just covered by soil. Within a month or so, strawberry plants will start producing runners that produce new daughter plants. Strawberries are planted 18 to 30 inches apart in rows 3 to 4 feet apart. These new daughter plants are allowed to grow into a matted row up to about 2 feet wide. Plants growing beyond this boundary should be removed.
