Biltmore Estate Gardens, Asheville

 Courtesy of USPS

Biltmore Estate’s gardens are among those featured in a new release of the U.S. Postal Service’s American Gardens Forever stamps.

The stamps feature two photographs each of 10 gardens from around the country, including Biltmore Estate Gardens in Asheville; Brooklyn, N.Y. Botanic Garden; Chicago Botanic Garden; Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens; Dumbarton Oaks Garden in the District of Columbia; The Huntington, Calif. Botanical Gardens; Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park in Florida; Norfolk, Va., Botanical Garden; Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Ohio; and Winterthur Garden in Delaware. The photos were taken between 1996 and 2014.

All of the gardens are open to the public.

The stamps are good for whatever the current postal rate is when they are used, no matter how much the stamps cost when they were purchased.

