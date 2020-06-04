Spring is the very best time of year for enjoying birds because so many are migrating through our part of the world on their way to the northern states and Canadian provinces. Several others have migrated to our area, not through it.
I try to go birding every day in May and June, weather permitting, and my own backyard is a good place to start.
The flute-like song of a Swainson’s thrush, like the melody from a fantasy, greeted me every morning for a week before the bird continued its journey northward.
Hearing birds is often much easier than seeing them and following their voices can be helpful in getting your eyes on the bird. It helps, too, to recognize the songs of a few common birds so you don’t wind up spending time tracking down the same cardinal again and again.
Cardinals, Carolina wrens and robins can overwhelm the soundscape until you learn to ignore them and focus on the high-pitched and faint songs, many of them warblers.
One morning, I stood on the deck overlooking my wooded backyard searching for just such a song in one of the old tulip trees. The bird had turned up its volume and I felt that I knew just where to look — maybe 20 feet above the ground — eye-level from the elevated deck. Not finding it there, I scanned the next branches up — another 20 feet. No, not there. The bird’s voice still rang clear and sounded very nearby. So, I continued searching amid hundreds of branches and thousands of leaves of the immense tulip tree, looking for a tiny bird weighing less than a third of an ounce.
Finally, there it was — out in the open on a dead twig at the very top of the tree. The bird that I thought was 20 feet off the ground was, in fact, fully 100 feet overhead.
Finding birds in the treetops was even more challenging than usual this spring due to the unusual weather. Many mornings broke with temperatures 20 degrees cooler than normal and 10 to 15 mile-per-hour winds that set the treetops to swaying wildly. Finding a bird in those conditions is next to impossible.
But the stiff winds may have kept some of the migrating birds in our area a bit longer, giving birders more time to seek them out during those brief periods of calm. Flying a hundred miles or more in one night is demanding enough for a small bird — many songbirds migrate at night — but flying into a headwind would burn far more energy per mile than flying with a tailwind. So, birds that have paused on their journeys will wait until weather conditions are favorable before launching into the air again.
My backyard is a good place to wait for better weather. The tulip tree that provided a good singing perch for a warbler also provides food. Migration happens to coincide with the flowering of this tree. Hundreds of tulip-shaped blossoms are in full bloom now, each looking like rainbow sherbet, with lime- green, lemon-yellow, and orange layers. These flowers attract many insects which migrating birds feed on.
Not all the birds migrating through my neighborhood dwell in the treetops, though. Thrushes, some warblers (such as ovenbirds), and the non-migratory towhees forage on the ground. But they don’t care for lawns. Instead, they favor leaf litter where they can toss leaves aside and get to the bugs hiding there.
A broad expanse of leaf litter wasn’t always a feature of this backyard. When I moved in, the yards had a thick blanket of English ivy. Covering the ground with ivy is like offering the birds a can of worms without a can-opener. The vines are so strong and dense, birds can’t get to the bugs underneath.
Pulling up all that ivy was an arduous task that took years to accomplish. But watching an ovenbird and the Swainson’s thrush forage among the leaf litter this spring was the reward.
You can make your yard more bird-friendly, too. If you have a part of your yard that is difficult to manage, consider letting it revert to a more natural state. That may be as simple as giving up two tasks you probably won’t miss: mowing and leaf-raking.
For more tips on making your yard bird-friendly, go to: nc.audubon.org/conservation/bird-friendly-communities/bird-friendly-native-plants
