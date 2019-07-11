Audubon group to have Saturday walk
The Audubon Society of Forsyth County will have its Second Saturday Bird Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday at Civitan Park, 1341 Diggs Blvd., Winston-Salem.
The walk is open to new and experienced bird enthusiasts.
