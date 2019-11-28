Annual poinsettia sale at Mitchell’s Nursery
Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King, will have its annual poinsettia open house from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
There will be 9,000 poinsettias in 92 varieties — including several new, unnamed varieties — on display. There also will be refreshments and door prizes.
For more information, call 336-983-4107 or go to https://mitchellsnursery.com.
