Two weeks ago my spring was planned. I had garden lectures, symposiums, and tours all lined up and penciled on the calendar. I had concerts to attend, people to reconnect with, and a plate full of professional education opportunities to explore. I had certainty in my day-to-day. I had routine, I had security. Like everyone else, I had a plan. Well, plans change.
As list maker and perpetual planner, I am learning how to adapt. We’re all learning how to adapt in some way, right now. One of the suggested coping mechanisms for pandemic-induced anxiety and stress is recognizing things that are within your control. Well, guess what I can do that is totally within my control? I can garden.
I can pull weeds. I can turn the compost. I can spread an extra layer of mulch. I can channel so much more time, energy and thought into cultivating my patch of earth into something powerful and strong. I can garden.
COVID-19 has undoubtedly interrupted your schedule in some way and many are spending more time at home. This has led to a surge of outdoor activity, both in our backyards and in community parks. We have our windows open and are eager to embrace fresh air and engage in nature. There has also been a surge of people interested in starting a vegetable garden.
Word on the street is the Victory Garden is back. I’ve heard the term more in the last week than ever before, as young families are looking at ways to take more control of what they eat. It’s a way to be socially distant and productive at the same time.
Historically, Victory Gardens were products of the World Wars, when American citizens were encouraged to plant gardens “as a way to minimize demand on an overburdened public food system.” Sow the Seeds of Victory was a slogan used and citizens were urged to use not only their own land, but any idle land to cultivate gardens. Though our current situation is different, but our eyes have been opened to the bigger picture.
Empty shelves at grocery stores have changed the mindset of the average person. It exposes our vulnerability and reliance on the food industry and forces us to ponder how to provide for ourselves. It makes us see how disconnected we’ve become from the earth, which can provide for us everything we need. And while our country has by no means called on its citizens to grow their own food, it’s a fine time to learn how to do it.
For those who have never gardened before, don’t panic. You need surprisingly few things to successfully grow fruits and vegetables. At the end of the day, a garden is just soil, seeds, sun and water.
Decide first what you want to grow, and in what capacity. Do you want to grow enough just to eat fresh or to preserve? Contact Forsyth Cooperative Extension office at 336-703-2850 for a plethora of resources.
Pick an area for your garden that receives plenty of sun. You can chose to grow in ground, in containers or in raised beds. If you’re planting vegetables for the first time, raised beds are the easiest and most effective way to grow a lot in small spaces. Pre-fabricated frames are readily available, and are also easy to build yourself. To better eliminate weed activity, make sure to hand dig turf from under your frames, or cover with weed barrier. Fill your raised beds with soil — garden centers have a wealth of choices including topsoil, mushroom compost, leaf compost and processed pine fines.
Next, pick your seeds and your plants. Self-explanatory and fun, this is the time to assess what crops would best serve you and your family. In response to an increased demand, growers and small farmers are sowing more vegetable plants than they have in years.
Plant your seeds and plants, and nurture them. Give them a little fertilizer, monitor rain and water needs, and stake and trellis as needed. Keep an eye out for pests, rabbits and deer. Harvest and rotate crops as the weather changes.
Use all this sweat and labor as learning experiences for yourself, your partner and your children. Learn from mistakes, network with other gardeners (beginners and seasoned), and don’t get discouraged. We live in an age where all the answers are at our fingertips. And even with limited face-to-face contact, we can communicate with nursery professionals, gardeners and local farmers in a number of ways.
During this period of social distancing and uncertainty, we can become stronger and more in touch with the world than I think we realize. Spring’s arrival has given joy to those who are feeling displaced, which is something solid to build upon. The power of the trowel is real, folks.
