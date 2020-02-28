I’ve always had a penchant for pruning, as it gives me a chance to work my mind in different ways. Looking at trees and shrubs in their dormancy allows the brain to see what needs to go and how to help a plant live its best life. And now is the perfect time to get outside and decide how your garden could benefit from a dormant prune.
There is a when, why and how to dormant pruning — which should be addressed in that order.
Late winter to early spring is the ideal time to prune most trees and shrubs. This is also referred to as dormant pruning. It’s the time right before plants begin to push new growth, so pruning during this dormant time allows minimal time before the plants begin to heal themselves. There are dormant pruning exceptions, of course (which I’ll address in a moment), but most will respond very well to pruning now.
Some trees and shrubs may not need to be pruned. The old adage “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” applies wholly to pruning. If a plant is growing just how you want it to grow, there are no dead limbs, and it is happy and healthy, then leave it be.
Why prune?
But there are many reasons why we do prune. Pruning encourages more flowers and fruit, especially on such fruit trees as apples and figs. Because pruning encourages new growth, cutting back or heavily pruning old shrubs can rejuvenate the plant. If a shrub or tree has an awkward growth habit or is unsightly, pruning can help it to correct its bad habits. Pruning is also a way to remove dead or unhealthy limbs, thin a plant for more productive growth or remove suckers and unnecessary growth.
There is also a creative reason behind pruning, which can create a focal point in the garden. Limbing up a shrub can create a more tree-form version of itself, which can transform the flow of a space. Certain types of viburnum, panicle hydrangeas and lilacs are perfect candidates for this type of topiary pruning.
And then there are the exceptions. Examples of plants that we don’t want to prune now are spring blooming shrubs, like azaleas and rhododendron. Pruning those now would remove the buds they’ve already set. Evergreen shrubs and conifers are best pruned after their spring flush, which helps to encourage more new growth.
How to prune
The “how” of pruning is perhaps the most intimidating part to people. But as with anything, practice makes us more comfortable and more in-tune with what our shrubs need and want. Perhaps the most important thing about pruning is having the right tools. A sharp pair of handheld pruners, a pruning saw, loppers and shears are all essential, in some capacity.
When it comes to big or mature trees, it’s best to leave them to professionals. Large trees can be dangerous. For the scope of this article, we’ll stick to smaller ornamental trees. Pruning limbs out of a flowering or fruiting tree can benefit it in many ways.
Fruit trees perform best when they’re dormantly pruned. Thinning branches, opening up the interior and removing basal sprouts all contribute to the overall health and productivity of a fruit tree. When there are fewer limbs to produce fruit, there is larger fruit on the remaining limbs. Pruning also strengthens the limbs, allowing for less breakage.
Small trees should most always be pruned with a pruning saw, as the limbs are usually a little too thick for handheld pruners. Make your cuts close to the main trunk or branches, working from limb to limb. Visualize how the tree can most benefit from each cut, and how the remaining wood will respond to new growth. Do you want your tree to grow up or out? The direction of your cuts can determine the growth habit of your tree.
Shrubs are way easier to prune than trees. Handheld pruners can be used for most cuts, as well as loppers or shears. The most basic pruning method for shrubs is to cut back to a desired set of nodes or buds. So if you’ve determined you want to cut back your Annabelle hydrangeas to 3 feet tall, find a set of nodes along the stems, and use that as your target.
You can also thin your shrubs during dormant pruning. Calycanthus is a good example, as this is a suckering shrub that can quickly become thick and unproductive.
This is a quick and simple overview of dormant pruning. Reputable gardening websites offer great videos that show where and how to make your cuts. Local cooperative extension offices are also a great source of knowledge. And as I said before, practice only makes you more confident on your pruning game. Don’t be scared of the pruning saw.
