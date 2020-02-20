Just across the Yadkin River in Davie County lies Dinkins Bottom, with many acres of corn and soybean fields on either side of U.S. 421.
From a distance, the bird on the utility line looked a bit like a mourning dove, with a similar size and tail-length. But the head looked larger than a mourning dove’s and the bird kept dipping its tail in a way that a mourning dove doesn’t.
Suddenly, the bird left its perch and, unlike the mourning dove’s straight-as-an-arrow flight, soared and dove. A few wing-flaps to gain altitude, then it swooped again.
The American kestrel is our smallest and most common falcon. It favors the open fields of more rural counties where it can often be seen perched on utility lines, watching for movement on the ground and diving on such prey as grasshoppers, cicadas, dragonflies and small rodents.
Though kestrels can’t hover as skillfully as hummingbirds do, they’ll sometimes take advantage of a headwind, pull up into a stall and plunge onto prey.
John Lawson, one of the earliest chroniclers of the New World, published the first list of American birds in 1709 and included in it a bird he called the sparrow-hawk.
In 1731,Mark Catesby, the founder of American ornithology, referred to the species as the little hawk in his Natural History of Carolina, Florida and the Bahamas, but John James Audubon again called it the sparrow-hawk in his landmark Birds of America, published between 1827 and 1838.
But the bird doesn’t much resemble the sparrow-hawks of the Old World, and it doesn’t prey on birds as much as the name sparrow-hawk implies. Instead, it is much more closely related to European kestrels, which are falcons, not hawks, and it is now known by the more appropriate name, American kestrel.
Other North American falcon species are the peregrine falcon; merlin; prairie falcon; aplomado falcon; and, largest of the North American species, the gyrfalcon.
Of the six species, three are never seen in our area. The prairie falcon is a year-round resident of the western United States. The “gyr” is found mainly on the Arctic tundra, and the aplomado falcon is found mostly in Central and South America, barely straying into Mexico and South Texas.
Though the peregrine falcon was long a concern due to the steep decline in its population, the bird has recovered significantly since the ban of DDT in the 1970s. A male peregrine has been seen in downtown Winston-Salem each of the last several winters and has been seen atop the tallest building in recent weeks.
The merlin, second smallest of the North American falcons, is rarely seen in the northwest Piedmont. But the kestrel is relatively common throughout the state year-round.
The five larger falcon species nest on simple scrapes on the ground or cliffs, or on old nests of crows or hawks. The kestrel is the only North American falcon that nests mainly in cavities, but it’s a secondary occupant, meaning it cannot excavate the cavity itself, but must find one built by some other bird, usually a woodpecker. A pair of kestrels was seen frequenting a hole in the wall of a downtown Winston-Salem building a few years ago, but they were apparently unsuccessful in nesting there.
Kestrels also will use man-made nest boxes, which could be an intriguing project if you live in appropriate habitat.
Google American kestrel nest box to get plans for a do-it-yourself project or for buying a nest box ready to install.
Imagine playing host to North America’s littlest falcon.
