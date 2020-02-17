Palmer & Co. champagne

Palmer & Co. champagne

 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

Some recently tasted wines, roughly in order of preference:

--Palmer & Co. Brut Reserve, Champagne, France, $60. Wonderful apricot, apple and citrus aromas and flavors, with a restrained hint of yeasty bread. Very good.

-- Nino Franco Rustico Valdobbiadene Prosecco, Italy, $19. Peach, pear, orange, touch of lemon. Crisp and fruity. Fine bubbles. Very good.

--Revi Trentodoc Rose Brut, Italy, $24. A bit floral, with strawberry and lemon. Nicely textured bubbles. Very good.

--Domaine Mittnacht Freres 2015 Les Petits Grains Pinot Gris, Alsace, France, $22. Fig, pear, stone fruit, spice and a touch of herbs in this richly textured, off-dry white. Very good.

--Chimney Rock 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags Leap District, Napa Valley, Ca., $99. A full-throated cab with cedar, blackberry and brambles at the forefront and bits of plum, cherry, spice and vanilla in the background. Integrated tannins, long finish. Very good.

--Stags’ Leap 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. Classic blackberry and cedar, smooth palate, long finish. Very good.

--Graham’s Six Grapes Reserve Porto, Portugal, $24. Blackberry, plum, raisin, herb, earth and chocolate. Very good.

--Berne Inspiration 2018 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $20. Floral, cherry, currant and pepper aromas and flavors, with a touch of watermelon, in this well-made rose. Very good.

--Rocca di Montemassi Calasole 2018 Maremma Toscana Vermentino, Italy, $15. Mineral, floral, a bit of tropical fruit and almond. Very good.

--St. Urbans-Hof Ockfener Bockstein 2018 Kabinett, Mosel, Germany, $22. Orange, grapefruit, mineral notes. Nicely balanced. Very good.

--Garofoli 2016 Piancarda Rosso Conero, Italy, $17. A red made with Montepulciano, this is earthy, with plum and cherries and a bit of vanilla. Medium body, plenty of acidity, moderate tannins. Good plus.

--Chateau Liouner 2016 Cru Bourgeois Listrac-Medoc, France, $25. 60% merlot and 40% percent cabernet sauvignon. Plum and black currant, violets, earth. Good plus.

--Kellerei Bozen 2016 Blauburgunder Pinot Nero, Sudtirol/Alto Adige, Italy, $25. Light bodied, elegant, with cherry, raspberry and spice. Good plus.

--Bodegas Volver 2016 La Mancha Single Vineyard Tempranillo, Spain, $16. Cherry, blackberry, plum, earth, mocha, spices. Well-structured, rich but fleshy, lingering finish. Good plus.

--Vilarnau Reserva Brut Rose Delicat Cava, Spain, $15. Aromatic with strawberry, currants, violets and touch of cranberry. Nice bubbles, good acidity. Good plus.

--Willm Cremant d’Alsace Blanc de Noirs Brut, France, $17. Apple and pear aromas and flavors. Nice bubbles, lively but balanced acidity. A value alternative to champagne. Good plus.

--A to Z Wineworks Bubbles, Ore., $18 for a 750-ml bottle, $20 for a 4-pack of 250-ml cans. This sparkling rose has a touch of sweetness, with strawberries and candied cherries on the palate. Made with primarily pinot noir for patio sipping or a casual party. Good.

--Bodegas San Valero Particular 2015 Garnacha, Spain, $20. Dark cherry, earth and pepper aromas and flavors. A bit jammy. Good.

--Frescobaldi Castiglioni 2016 Chianti, Italy, $16. Earthy, bright cherry. Good.

--Monte Real 2015 Rioja Crianza, Spain, $11. Medium-bodied cherry, blackberry, pepper, spice. A bit jammy. Good.

--Renzo Masi 2018 Chianti Rufina, Italy, $12. Sweetish, dried fruit. OK.

