Pots de creme are a perfect do-ahead dessert. They are best made at least one day in advance, so the custard has time to cool, set and develop in flavor. These pots de creme are redolent with lemon, and they are a breeze to make. You can make them with either the common Eureka lemons or Meyer lemons. Generally, I prefer the pucker of Eureka lemons, and in the case of this creamy dessert, the lemony tartness cuts through the rich, creamy custard as a welcome contrast.
A simple citrus sugar is an easy garnish to this dessert and makes use of all of the leftover squeezed lemons. A combination of the finely grated lemon zest and sugar, left to dry at room temperature, adds an extra burst of citrusy flavor and a pleasant crunch to the creamy custards.
Begin the pots de creme one day in advance so they may chill overnight.