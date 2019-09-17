Lynn and Chelsea Tart, the mother-and-daughter owners of Tart Sweets, have opened Camel City Coffee at 110 Oakwood Drive, just off Stratford Road.
Camel City Coffee offers a full line of coffee and teas, as well as breakfast pastries and cold grab-and-go lunch items.
Tart Sweets, 848 W. Fifth St., originally opened as a small bakery in 2013 on Hawthorne Road, then expanded to a larger space on Fifth Street in 2015. With the expansion, Tart Sweets became a bakery with a coffee bar.
Camel City Coffee, in contrast, is a coffeeshop whose foods “are focused on breakfast and lunch,” Chelsea Tart said.
The full line of espresso and coffee drinks are made with organic Fair Trade, locally roasted beans. Aside the from the usual lattes and Americanos and other drinks are such seasonal specials as White Pumpkin Chai, The Teddy (chocolate, espresso, honey and cinnamon) and the Campfire Frap (espresso, hazelnut, toffee and nutmeg). Camel City Coffee is offering custom tea blends from Angelina’s Teas.
Tart Sweets produces baked goods for Camel City, but the two shops do not carry all of the same items. Camel City’s offerings will include such breakfast sweets as slices of cinnamon crumb cake ($4.75), banana chocolate-chip loaf ($3.50), pumpkin loaf ($3.50) and lemon pound cake ($4). Camel City also sells biscotti, an item not sold in the bakery.
The coffeeshop soon will add croissants, muffins and scones. There also are vegan overnight oats with brown sugar ($4.50 for about 10 ounces).
The only baked goods at Camel City not produced by Tart Sweets will be bagels, which will come from Bagel Station.
Tart Sweets’ layer cakes, pies and macarons will be offered only at the Fifth Street bakery.
Lunch items will be prepared on site at Camel City Coffee. They will include homemade chicken-salad croissants, buffalo chicken wraps, BLT wraps, and a Big Veg wrap (with hummus, spinach, tomatoes and more). Sandwiches and wraps run $5 to $6.
The shop also has what the Tarts call Snack Packs ($5). “These are like grown-up Lunchables,” Chelsea Tart said. One includes naan and hummus. Another is a deconstructed pizza with naan, pepperoni, marinara and cheese.
“These probably will rotate out every four to six weeks with different flavors,” Tart said.
