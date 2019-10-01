Chocolate Crinkle Cookies With Toasted Almonds and Sea Salt

 Lynda Balslev for TasteFood

Sometimes, all we need is a cookie. Nothing comforts or pleases more than a fresh-baked homemade cookie.

When you need a superhero cookie to step in and save the day (or at least the afternoon), this chocolate cookie can come to the rescue. It’s essentially chocolate on chocolate (nearly 1 pound in all, thank you very much), melted and molded into a hand-held indulgent snack. It’s cookie hero material, for sure: deeply dark, intensely rich, yet airy and light with a crackly exterior and a gooey center, thanks to four billowy eggs and just a wee bit of flour. It’s very being will command your full attention and shut out any mettlesome distractions or to-do lists, while it melts in your mouth and floods your brain with happy chocolate endorphins.

Lynda Balslev is the co-author of “Almonds: Recipes, History, Culture” (Gibbs Smith, 2014). Contact her at TasteFood, c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106, or send email to tastefood@tastefoodblog.com. Or visit the TasteFood blog at tastefoodblog.com.

