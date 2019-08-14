This recipe for Mediterranean stuffed peppers is perfect this time of year when you can get local bell peppers from the farmers market. It’s the best time to make dishes that call for lots of peppers because they’re cheap, abundant and fresh.
Couscous is the starch used in the filling here mainly because it cooks up so quickly. But feel free to substitute rice if you like.
The additions of marinated artichokes, capers, feta and sun-dried tomatoes give this dish a lot of flavor. Serve as a vegetarian main dish, or as a side with some grilled meat or fish.
This recipe comes from Lyla and Emily Allen, teenage twin sisters and authors of “The Teen Kitchen” (Ten Speed Press).