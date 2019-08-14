This recipe for Mediterranean stuffed peppers is perfect this time of year when you can get local bell peppers from the farmers market. It’s the best time to make dishes that call for lots of peppers because they’re cheap, abundant and fresh.

Couscous is the starch used in the filling here mainly because it cooks up so quickly. But feel free to substitute rice if you like.

The additions of marinated artichokes, capers, feta and sun-dried tomatoes give this dish a lot of flavor. Serve as a vegetarian main dish, or as a side with some grilled meat or fish.

This recipe comes from Lyla and Emily Allen, teenage twin sisters and authors of “The Teen Kitchen” (Ten Speed Press).

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recipe from “The Teen Kitchen” by Emily and Lyla Allen (Ten Speed Press)

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments