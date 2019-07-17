How do you make s’mores better? Add bacon, of course.
This recipe comes the book “S’Mores! Gooey, Melty, Crunchy Riffs on the Campfire Classic” (Workman, $14.95) by Dan Whalen. This fun little book probably was easy to write, because, well, how hard is to find things that taste good with chocolate and marshmallows.
I also would be willing to bet that bacon s’mores were among Whalen’s first ideas for the book. It just seems a natural. There’s also an Elvis s’more with bacon, peanut butter and banana.
This recipe also has the advantage of being gluten-free, as the bacon replaces the graham crackers. That also makes it messier to eat, but most people probably won’t mind. If desired, you could add back the graham crackers.
