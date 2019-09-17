If you’re looking for something to do with the last of the season’s eggplants, try this appetizer from one of Nathalie Dupree’s early cookbooks, “New Southern Cooking” (Knopf, 1995).

This is essentially what most people call caponata, a classic Italian dish. Dupree credits this wrecipe to Margaret Anne Sparks, her one-time assistant at Rich’s Cooking School in Atlanta.

Serve with crackers or bruschetta.

Recipe adapted from “New Southern Cooking” (Knopf)

