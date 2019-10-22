This recipe for pork tenderloin is an example of pan-roasting, in which food is browned on the stovetop and then finished in the oven.
It’s particularly suited to medium-size cuts of meat, such as very thick steaks or pork tenderloin, that tend to overbrown before the inside is sufficiently done when cooked completely on the stove. The oven offers even cooking without excess browning during short periods.
This Dijon cream sauce comes together in just a few minutes — about the same amount of time the pork needs to rest before it is ready to slice and serve.
