This recipe for pork tenderloin is an example of pan-roasting, in which food is browned on the stovetop and then finished in the oven.

It’s particularly suited to medium-size cuts of meat, such as very thick steaks or pork tenderloin, that tend to overbrown before the inside is sufficiently done when cooked completely on the stove. The oven offers even cooking without excess browning during short periods.

This Dijon cream sauce comes together in just a few minutes — about the same amount of time the pork needs to rest before it is ready to slice and serve.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Tags

Load comments