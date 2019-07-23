A few weeks ago, I featured a recipe for roasted peaches with blueberries. But if you don’t want to turn on your oven this time of year — or if you’re already firing up the grill for the rest of your meal — you might prefer to grill your peaches.
Grilling achieves a similar result to roasting, caramelizing the natural sugars in the fruit.
The recipe below dresses up the peaches with bourbon vanilla ice cream, coconut sugar, cinnamon and pecans. But feel free to tweak this recipe as desired. The grilled peaches are pretty darn good just by themselves.
This recipe comes from Jenne Claiborne’s “Sweet Potato Soul” (Harmony Books, 2019).