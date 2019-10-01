As the temperatures go down, I start thinking about fall soups and stews. One of my favorite Southern stews is Brunswick stew, so good that it has been claimed by Brunswick, Ga.; Brunswick County, N.C.; and Brunswick County, Va.

No matter where it originated, it seems to have been a stew for hunters that used whatever game they may have had on hand. Squirrel, rabbit and opossum probably were most common in the earliest Brunswick stews. Though I don’t use any of those meats, I do find that the stew is better with at least two meats. My simplest and favorite combination is chicken and pork.

This is a great way to use leftover pulled pork or barbecue. If you don’t have leftovers, a couple of pork chops simmered with the chicken will do the trick. Other options include chopped ham and diced stew beef.

The vegetable combination of tomatoes, corn and limas (or butter beans) is classic. Some people like to add sliced okra, too.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Send requests or recipes to Recipe Swap, c/o Michael Hastings, Food Editor, Winston-Salem Journal, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; or email to mhastings

@wsjournal.com. Please include name, address and a daytime telephone number. Previously published recipes are available in the Recipe Database at www.journalnow.com/swap.

Load comments