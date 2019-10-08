Chef Todd Richards has a way with collards.
Richards, the chef at Richards’ Fried Chicken in Atlanta, offers several interesting ways of preparing this quintessential Southern ingredient in his cookbook, “Soul” (Oxmoor House, 2018). Collard waffles? Check. Collard ramen? Check. Pickled collard stems? Check.
Another creative way he uses collards is in fried rice with ginger. Richards calls the addition of collards here “a soulful infusion” to the rice.
