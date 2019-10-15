This recipe for chicken Kiev comes from the new book “The Ultimate Companion to Meat” (Countryman Press) by Anthony Puharich and Libby Travers.

It’s a classic version of a classic dish, with one modern update. Instead of the standard breadcrumbs of old, this version calls for panko, which have been cooks’ go-to choice in recent years when they want a little extra crispiness or crunch.

The filling of this stuffed chicken breast is a flavored butter that essentially bastes the breast while it cooks, producing moist, flavorful meat.

The inclusion of the attached wings makes for a classic presentation, but, if desired, this recipe can be made with breasts only.

Recipe from “The Ultimate Companion to Meat” (Countryman Press)

