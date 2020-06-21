Some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Anima Negra Quibia 2018 Falanis, Spain, $20. A delicious blend of three Spanish grapes – Callet, Premsal and Giro Ros, this dry white is refreshing with bracing acidity. It’s a little bit mineral and salty, a little earthy and yeasty, and a little bit floral, with restrained pear and citrus fruit and a long finish. Very good.
--Domaine Vincent Dampt 2018 Vaillons Chablis Premier Cru, France, $34. Citrus and chalky minerals on the nose. Lemon and apples on the palate, good acidity, long finish. Very good.
--Jean-Marc Brocard 2018 Sainte Claire Chablis, France, $24. Crisp apple, lemon, stone fruit, almond on the palate. Lingering, refreshing finish. Very good.
--Peter Zemmer 2016 Giatl Pinot Grigio Riserva, Alto Adige, Italy, $38. A well-made, nicely balanced pinot grigio that’s dry but with ripe pear, apple and lemon. Rich and creamy but with plenty of acidity. Very good.
--Leclerc Briant Reserve Brut, Champagne, France, $66. Yeasty bread aromas, and flavors of apple, lemon and almond. Good acidity, moderate creaminess, fine bubbles. Well-made. Very good.
--Alois Lageder Conus 2016 Lagrein Riserva, Sudtirol, Alto Adige, Italy, $31. Earth, tobacco, mint, plum and tart cherry. Lingering finish. Very good.
--Tenuta Regaleali Perricone 2017 Guarnaccio, Sicily, Italy, $20. Cherry, blackberry, blueberry, dried herbs. Well-balanced, fleshy with a lingering finish. Very good.
--Seghesio 2015 Home Ranch Zinfandel, Alexander Valley, Ca., $60. Restrained nose of blackberry and brambles. Dry but fruity on the palate with blackberry, plum and spice. Integrated tannins and good balance. Very good.
--Beaulieu Vineyards 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $33. Blackbery, cedar, vanilla with a long finish – a classic, well-made Napa cab. Very good.
--Chateau Minuty 2019 Prestige Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $30. Strawberry, a bit floral, minerally and earthy pepper. Crisp, refreshing acidity. Very good.
--Alta Vista 2014 Alizarine Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, $38. Earthy, blackberry aromas. Fruity but dry, with trademark plum, blackberry, cocoa and leather, mint and licorice flavors. Very good.
--Sosie 2015 Spring Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, Ca., $43. Tart cherry, touch of raspberry, pencil and spice aromas and flavors. Long finish. Very good.
--Fulldraw 2016 Hard Point, Paso Robles, Ca., $85. This 100% grenache is earthy and peppery with red berries and vanilla. Fleshy, with extracted, ripe fruit and good acidity. Very good.
--Heinrich 2016 Blaufrankisch, Burgenland, Austria, $24. Earthy, herbal and spicy with bright red fruit. High acidity makes for a refreshing finish. Good plus.
--La Bernarde 2018 Cotes de Provence Les Hauts du Luc Rose, France, $15. Raspberry, citrus, melon, touch of spice, a bit mineral, a bit floral. Good plus.
--Secondo Marco 2014 Classico Superiore Valpolicella Ripasso, Verona, Italy, $30. Dried herbs and dried cherries in this medium-bodied red with touches of cinnamon and vanilla. Good plus.
--Ferrari Brut Trentadoc, Italy, $27. Refreshing acidity in this lemony, appley, slightly yeasty sparkling wine. Good plus.
--Two Hands Sexy Beast 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, McLaren Vale, Ca., $33. Dried herbs, brambles, blueberry with bits of red and black currants. Rich but not overly heavy. A tad hot but with a long finish. Good plus.
--Familia Pasqua 2013 Amarone della Valpolicella, Italy, $50. Dried red and black currants, oak spice and vanilla. Good plus.
--Domaine Fournier 2014 Riserva Ribera del Duero, Spain, $50. Earthy aromas. Dried dark cherries and blackberries and more earth on the palate, along with chocolate, vanilla and oak spice, as well as some chalky minerality. Plenty of tannins on the lingering finish. A bit hot with 15% alcohol. Good plus.
--The Paring 2016 Red, Ca., $25. This blend has 50% cabernet sauvignon, 20% merlot and lesser amounts of cabernet franc and petit verdot. Blackberry, cedar and vanilla aromas. A bit of cocoa. Full-bodied, smooth tannins, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Dominio Fournier 2016 Ribera del Duero Crianza, Spain, $20. Dusty, cherry fruit, tea, a bit chalky. Well-structured, medium to full body, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Botromagno 2018 Gravina Bianco, Italy, $19. Floral, with citrus, tangerine, apple and apricot. Dry with refreshing acidity, a good match for seafood. Good plus.
--Clarendelle 2018 Rose, Bordeaux, France, $15. Cherry aromas, cherry and spice flavors, some salty minerality, good acidity. Good plus.
--Mount Veeder 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $44. Blackberry, currant, plum cedar and vanilla. Smooth texture, integrated tannins. Good plus.
--Ramon Bilbao 2011 Reserva, Spain, $22. Tart cherry, plum, earth, touch of vanilla. Nice balance, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Pine Ridge 2019 Chenin Blanc+Viognier, Ca., $16. Floral and fruity, with apple, peach, pear and citrus notes. Nicely balanced, rounded mouthfeel, clean finish. Good plus.
--Hess 2017 Estate Grown Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $22. Tropical fruit aroma; apple, pear, vanilla, oak spice on the palate. Good.
--Odfjell Armador 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile, $23. Earthy aromas. Plum and red fruit, touch of mint, licorice and vanilla. Good.
--Domaine Bousquet 2018 Reserve Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, $18. Earth, leather, a bit of rubber on the nose. Cherry and blackberry on the palate. Smooth drinking, silky tannins, lingering finish. Good.
--Domaine Bousquet 2019 Virgen Organic Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, $13. Lots of acidity, red and black fruit, fruity and spicy, medium body. Good.
--Les Dauphins 2018 Cotes du Rhone Reserve Rose, France, $12. A straightforward but enjoyable Rhone rose with a mix of strawberry, raspberry and peach-nectarine and a lingering finish. Good.
--1000 Stories 2017 Bourbon Barrel-Aged Zinfandel, Ca., $19. Red and black berries, smoke and vanilla. Lingering finish. Good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.