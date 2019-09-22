Here are wines I've been sipping lately:
--Taittinger 2012 Milliesme Brut, Champagne, France, $97. An equal blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, this features plenty of apple and lemon with a touch of apricot and almond. Great structure and acidity. Very good plus.
--Garofoli Podium 2016 Verdicchio deil Castelli di Jesi, Italy, $26. Lemon, stone fruit, flowers and herbs dominate this dry white, which has a touch of honey. Good acidity, lingering finish. Very good.
--Bouchaine 2016 Estate Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. Butterscotch and apple predominate in this well-made Napa chard, supported by citrus, spice and vanilla. Just creamy enough. Very good.
--San Marzano Talo 2015 Salice Salentino, San Marzano, Italy, $17. Cherry, blueberry, herbs, earth and spicemingle in this well-balanced red. Very good.
--Mionetto Cuvee Anniversario 1887-2017 Prosecco di Valdobbiadene
Superiore, Italy, $25. Floral, with apple and a bit of lemon, nice dry finish. Very good.
--ZD 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, Carneros, Ca., $80. A rich and full-bodied chard, this has wonderful butterscotch, caramel and vanilla aromas. In the month, it has a creamy texture, citrus and apricot flavor, good balance and a long finish. Very good.
--Borsao 2018 Rose, Spain, $9. Made from 100% garnacha, this has flavors of strawberry, cherry and earthy pepper. Good plus.
--Domaine Tournon 2017 Mathilda Victoria Shiraz, Australia, $16. A wine from Michel Chapoutier, this has aromas of dark fruit and pepper. Currants, raspberries and spice on the palate. Good plus.
--Domaine Bousquet 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Tupungato Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $18. Dried black currants, plum, and oak spice. Good plus.
--Robert Mondavi 2017 Fume Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $23. With 15% Semillon, this has citrus, stone fruit and herbs with a full, weighty texture for sauvignon -a Mondavi signature for this grape. Good plus.
--Vina Real 2018 Rosado, Rioja, Spain, $13. Predominantly viura with a little garnacha and tempranillo, this rose has strawberry and cherry flavors, with a touch of flowers, apricot and peppery spice. Good plus.
--Paniza 2017 Garnacha, Spain, $15. Cherry and pepper. One-dimensional, but fresh and fleshy. OK.
--Stoller 2017 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Ore., $30. Cherry, tea and spice aromas and flavors, with a touch of cola; lingering finish. Good plus.
--Castello di Bossi 2018 Rosato, Tuscany, Italy, $20. Floral aromas, cherry flavors, a bit of spice, nicely balanced. Very good.
--Chehalem 2018 Rose of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore. Floral, strawberry/cherry aromas with grapefruit on the palate. Good plus.
--Garofoli 2018 Macrina (Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore), Italy, $15. Citrus and mineral with touches of nectarine, bitter almond. A bright, crisp white. Good plus.
--Giusti Rosalia Prosecco, Italy, $15. Extra-dry, with lemon, apple and peach; soft-textured and a bit creamy. Good.
--Nik Weis St. Urbans Hof 2018 Riesling from Old Vines, Mosel, Germany, $18. Lime, lemon, honey, minerals, a bit of petrol. On the sweet side. Good.
--San Marzano Talo 2017 Primitivo di Manduria, Italy, $17. Smooth, full-bodied, with soft tannins, vanilla and ripe fruit – giving a perception of sweetness. Good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.