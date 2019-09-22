Taittinger Champagne

 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

Here are wines I've been sipping lately:

--Taittinger 2012 Milliesme Brut, Champagne, France, $97. An equal blend of pinot noir and chardonnay, this features plenty of apple and lemon with a touch of apricot and almond. Great structure and acidity. Very good plus.

--Garofoli Podium 2016 Verdicchio deil Castelli di Jesi, Italy, $26. Lemon, stone fruit, flowers and herbs dominate this dry white, which has a touch of honey. Good acidity, lingering finish. Very good.

--Bouchaine 2016 Estate Chardonnay, Carneros, Napa Valley, Ca., $32. Butterscotch and apple predominate in this well-made Napa chard, supported by citrus, spice and vanilla. Just creamy enough. Very good.

--San Marzano Talo 2015 Salice Salentino, San Marzano, Italy, $17. Cherry, blueberry, herbs, earth and spicemingle in this well-balanced red. Very good.

--Mionetto Cuvee Anniversario 1887-2017 Prosecco di Valdobbiadene

Superiore, Italy, $25. Floral, with apple and a bit of lemon, nice dry finish. Very good.

--ZD 2017 Reserve Chardonnay, Carneros, Ca., $80. A rich and full-bodied chard, this has wonderful butterscotch, caramel and vanilla aromas. In the month, it has a creamy texture, citrus and apricot flavor, good balance and a long finish. Very good.

--Borsao 2018 Rose, Spain, $9. Made from 100% garnacha, this has flavors of strawberry, cherry and earthy pepper. Good plus.

--Domaine Tournon 2017 Mathilda Victoria Shiraz, Australia, $16. A wine from Michel Chapoutier, this has aromas of dark fruit and pepper. Currants, raspberries and spice on the palate. Good plus.

--Domaine Bousquet 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Tupungato Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, $18. Dried black currants, plum, and oak spice. Good plus.

--Robert Mondavi 2017 Fume Blanc, Napa Valley, Ca., $23. With 15% Semillon, this has citrus, stone fruit and herbs with a full, weighty texture for sauvignon -a Mondavi signature for this grape. Good plus.

--Vina Real 2018 Rosado, Rioja, Spain, $13. Predominantly viura with a little garnacha and tempranillo, this rose has strawberry and cherry flavors, with a touch of flowers, apricot and peppery spice. Good plus.

--Paniza 2017 Garnacha, Spain, $15. Cherry and pepper. One-dimensional, but fresh and fleshy. OK.

--Stoller 2017 Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills, Ore., $30. Cherry, tea and spice aromas and flavors, with a touch of cola; lingering finish. Good plus.

--Castello di Bossi 2018 Rosato, Tuscany, Italy, $20. Floral aromas, cherry flavors, a bit of spice, nicely balanced. Very good.

--Chehalem 2018 Rose of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore. Floral, strawberry/cherry aromas with grapefruit on the palate. Good plus.

--Garofoli 2018 Macrina (Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore), Italy, $15. Citrus and mineral with touches of nectarine, bitter almond. A bright, crisp white. Good plus.

--Giusti Rosalia Prosecco, Italy, $15. Extra-dry, with lemon, apple and peach; soft-textured and a bit creamy. Good.

--Nik Weis St. Urbans Hof 2018 Riesling from Old Vines, Mosel, Germany, $18. Lime, lemon, honey, minerals, a bit of petrol. On the sweet side. Good.

--San Marzano Talo 2017 Primitivo di Manduria, Italy, $17. Smooth, full-bodied, with soft tannins, vanilla and ripe fruit – giving a perception of sweetness. Good. 

