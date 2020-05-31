Here are some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:
--Terlato 2018 Pinot Grigio, Friuli Colli Orientali, Italy, $25. Peach, apple, pear, nutty spice and mineral. Well-structured and nicely balanced. Very good.
--Chateau de Pez 2015 Saint-Estephe, Bordeaux, France, $55. Blackberry, cherry, plum, violet, herbs, earth. Lingering finish. Very good.
--Pine Ridge 2014 Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Ca., $140. Blackberry, plum, violet, tobacco, earth and vanilla. An elegant but rich cab with a long finish. Very good.
--Tio Pepe Fino en Rama, Spain, $27 for 375 ml. This dry sherry, bottled with minimal filtration offers a dusty nose of herbs, straw and almonds. It’s quite dry on the palate with more almond as well as lemon peel, and a bit of salty minerality. Very good.
--Malene 2019 Rose, Central Coast, Ca., $22. Strawberry and cherry, stony minerality. Dry and nicely balanced. Very good.
--Gehricke 2017 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, Sonoma, Ca., $32. Cherry, pencil, herbs, touch of spice. Lean, savory and balanced, with a long finish. Very good.
--Zonin Prosecco, Italy, $14. Fruity and dry, with a touch of citrus and almond, and plenty of acidity. Good plus.
--The Federalist 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi, Ca., $18. A full-bodied straightforward cab with black cherry, spice and vanilla. Good plus.
--Sosie 2016 Syrah, Vivio Vineyard, Bennett Valley, Sonoma County, Ca., $38. Earth and pepper on the nose. Smooth and rich, smoky and meat, a bit floral with blackberry, black currant and a touch of blueberry or boysenberry fruit. Medium tannins, lingering finish. Very good.
--Domaine du Moulin Gaillac Mauzac, France, $17. Lots of spice and apple in this slightly sweet sparkling wine. Made by bottling partially fermented wine and finishing the fermentation in bottle. Good plus.
--The Snitch 2017 Chardonnay, Napa Valley, Ca., $35. Oak spice, pineapple, ripe apple, caramel, vanilla. Decent acidity. Good plus.
--Sebastiani 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast, Ca., $18. Blackberry and oak spice on the nose. Blackberry and vanilla on the smooth palate. Good plus.
--Masciarelli 2016 Marina Cvetic Riserva Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Italy, $25. Earthy aromas. Plum, dark cherry and herbs on the palate. Good plus.
--Vale do Bomfim 2017 Douro, Portugal, $13. White pepper and a mix of red and black fruit, and brambly wood. A nice rustic red. Good plus.
--La Antigua Classico 2010 Reserva Rioja, Spain, $23. A blend of 60% garnacha, 30% tempranillo and 10% Graciano, this has flavors of dark cherry, herbs, brambles and pepper. Smooth texture, medium body, well-made. Good plus.
--Zenato Alanera 2016 Rosso Veronese, Italy, $20. Fresh and dried cherries, touch of tobacco. Medium body, good acidity, well-balanced. Made with appassimento technique of partially drying grapes before fermentation. Good plus.
--Root:1 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo Valley, Chile, $12. Barnyard aromas and earth, licorice, eucalyptus and cherries on the palate with a touch of vanilla. A bit untypical of cab, and containing small amounts of syrah and petit verdot, but enjoyable. A good pick for grilled red meat. Good plus.
--Jansz Premium Cuvee, Tasmania, Australia, $30. Equally yeasty and nutty with good acidity, moderate creaminess and fine bubbles Good plus.
--Zenato Ripassa 2016 Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore, Italy, $30. Dried cherries, plums, boysenberry and herbs, well-balanced. Good plus.
--Ruffino 2014 Riserva Ducale Oror Chanti Classico Gran Selezione, Italy, $35. Restrained cherry fruit and more earth, spice and mineral notes. Good plus.
--Cakebread Cellars 2017 Two Creeks Vineyards Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca., $43. A dry and elegant pinot with cherry, pencil, earth and spice. Good plus.
--12 Linajes 2015 Crianza Tempranillo, Ribera del Duero, Spain, $26. A bit smoky and gamey with a mix of berries, tobacco and toasty oak. Good plus.
--Hess Select 2018 Pinot Noir, Central Coast, Ca., $19. A reliable supermarket pinot at the right price. Cherry aromas. Cherry, plum, earth and vanilla on the palate. Good.
--A to Z Wineworks Bubbles Rose, Oregon, $18. A blend of mostly pinot noir with 10% chardonnay, this slightly sparkling rose is a tad floral with strawberry and nectarine flavors and plenty of acidity. Good. (Also available in 250-ml cans)
--El Circo Payaso 2018 Garnacha Rose, Spain, $10. Strawberries, cherries and flowers. Deep color, fruity but dry. Good.
--River Road 2018 Russian River Valley Reserve Chardonnay, Sonoma County, Ca., $18. Tropical aromas: pear and apple on the palate, along with toasty oak and vanilla. Good.
--CK Mondavi Moscato, Ca., $7. Floral and fruity, off-dry but not cloying. Good at this price.
--Hahn 2019 Rose, Monterey County, Ca., $22. Strawberry aromas. Berry, citrus and minerals on the palate. Bright acidity, crisp finish. Good.
--Domaine Bousquet 2019 Virgen Organic Red Blend, Mendoza, Argentina, $13. This USDA certified organic blend of malbec, cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc, which spent no time in oak, is smooth and fruity, with flavors blackberries, raspberries, herbs and spice. Slightly sweet with 2.1 g/l residual sugar but with good acidity. Good.
--CK Mondavi 2019 Pinot Grigio, Ca., $7. Pear and lemon, a bit floral, dry and crisp with plenty of acidity. An affordable summer sipper. Good.
