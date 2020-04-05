--Meyer-Fonne 2017 Vielle Vignes Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $22. Apple, pear, spice, lemon, lime, honey and minerals in this well-balanced white. Very good.
--Long Meadow Ranch 2015 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca., $40. Ripe cherry, earth, minerals and spice. Long finish. Very good.
--Clos du Roy 2015 Fronsac, France, $19. This merlot and cabernet franc blend has black cherry flavors, with a bit of earth, tobacco and stony minerality. Very good.
--Domaine Bouchaine 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, Napa Valley, Ca., $35. Cherry, pencil, spice with floral notes. Juicy, good acidity, lingering finish. Very good.
--MacPhail 2016 The Flyer Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $50. Cherry, pencil, herbs and pepper, with a touch of cola. Nicely balanced. Long finish. Very good.
--Trimbach 2013 Pinot Noir Reserve, Alsace, France, $22. A lean but medium-bodied pinot with plenty of acidity, yet still carrying the signature cherry, earth and spice flavors through the lingering finish. Also a bit of minerality and licorice. Very good.
--Oak Farm 2017 Barbera, Lodi, Ca., $25. Plum, smoke and spice. Enough acidity to match its 15% alcohol. Good plus.
--Two Hands Angels’ Share 2018 Shiraz, McLaren Vale, Australia, $33. Black cherry, blueberry, pepper, oak spice, prunes, vanilla. Good plus.
--Cambria Mesa Terrace 2015 Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley, Ca., $45. Brambles, oak spice on the nose. Cherry, cola, pencil, minerality on the palate. A bit hot, but with a lingering finish. Good plus.
--Close Pegase 2018 Estate Grown Mitsuko’s Vineyard Chardonnay, Carneros/Napa Valley, Ca., $30. Tropical fruit on the nose. Apple, pineapple, pear and cloves on the palate. Good plus.
--Dos Almas 2015 Gran Reserva Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $15. Cherry, graphite. Straightforward but well-made. Good plus.
--Bila-Haut 2018 Pays D’Oc Rose, France, $115. Strawberry and raspberry, minerals, lingering finish. Good plus.
Juve y Camps 2015 Reserva de la Familia Gran Reserva Cava, Spain, $17. Apple with a touch of lemon zest, creamy and dry with nice mousse. Good plus.
--Las Rocas 2016 Garnacha, Spain, $11. Earthy nose. Concentrated cherry, with a bit of blackberry and pepper, on the palate. Good plus.
--2017 Dragon’s Tooth, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. This red blend from Trefethen Family Vineyards is 54% malbec, 25% cabernet sauvignon, 15% petit sirah and 5% merlot. A ripe red that clocks in at 14.7% alcohol, this features blackberry, brambles tobacco, vanilla and spice, and plenty of tannins. Good plus.
--Russiz Superiore Collio 2016 Cabernet Franc, Italy, $29. This cab franc from Italy features red fruit and lots of smoke and pepper. Good plus.
--Domaine Collin Brut Nature Cremant de Limoux, France, $15. Yeasty aroma, rich texture, good acidity. Good plus.
--Zardetto Prosecco Brut, Italy, $18. Fruity with apple and lemon/orange; a bit floral. Straightforward. Good.
--Oak Farm Vineyards 2018 Silvaspoons Vineyards Rose, Lodi, Ca., $24. Floral, strawberry and cherry aromas. Strawberry, watermelon and peach on the palate. Good.
--Arnaldo-Caprai 2016 Montefalco Rosso, Italy, $24. A blend of 70% Sangiovese, 15% Sagrantino and 15% Merlot, this juicy red has plum, cherries, earth and vanilla. Good.
--Caldora 2017 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Italy, $12. Red fruit, vanilla, slightly earthiness. OK.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.