 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

--Meyer-Fonne 2017 Vielle Vignes Pinot Blanc, Alsace, France, $22. Apple, pear, spice, lemon, lime, honey and minerals in this well-balanced white. Very good.

--Long Meadow Ranch 2015 Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, Ca., $40. Ripe cherry, earth, minerals and spice. Long finish. Very good.

--Clos du Roy 2015 Fronsac, France, $19. This merlot and cabernet franc blend has black cherry flavors, with a bit of earth, tobacco and stony minerality. Very good.

--Domaine Bouchaine 2016 Estate Pinot Noir, Napa Valley, Ca., $35. Cherry, pencil, spice with floral notes. Juicy, good acidity, lingering finish. Very good.

--MacPhail 2016 The Flyer Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, Ca., $50. Cherry, pencil, herbs and pepper, with a touch of cola. Nicely balanced. Long finish. Very good.

--Trimbach 2013 Pinot Noir Reserve, Alsace, France, $22. A lean but medium-bodied pinot with plenty of acidity, yet still carrying the signature cherry, earth and spice flavors through the lingering finish. Also a bit of minerality and licorice. Very good.

--Oak Farm 2017 Barbera, Lodi, Ca., $25. Plum, smoke and spice. Enough acidity to match its 15% alcohol. Good plus.

--Two Hands Angels’ Share 2018 Shiraz, McLaren Vale, Australia, $33. Black cherry, blueberry, pepper, oak spice, prunes, vanilla. Good plus.

--Cambria Mesa Terrace 2015 Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley, Ca., $45. Brambles, oak spice on the nose. Cherry, cola, pencil, minerality on the palate. A bit hot, but with a lingering finish. Good plus.

--Close Pegase 2018 Estate Grown Mitsuko’s Vineyard Chardonnay, Carneros/Napa Valley, Ca., $30. Tropical fruit on the nose. Apple, pineapple, pear and cloves on the palate. Good plus.

--Dos Almas 2015 Gran Reserva Pinot Noir, Casablanca Valley, Chile, $15. Cherry, graphite. Straightforward but well-made. Good plus.

--Bila-Haut 2018 Pays D’Oc Rose, France, $115. Strawberry and raspberry, minerals, lingering finish. Good plus.

Juve y Camps 2015 Reserva de la Familia Gran Reserva Cava, Spain, $17. Apple with a touch of lemon zest, creamy and dry with nice mousse. Good plus.

--Las Rocas 2016 Garnacha, Spain, $11. Earthy nose. Concentrated cherry, with a bit of blackberry and pepper, on the palate. Good plus.

--2017 Dragon’s Tooth, Napa Valley, Ca., $60. This red blend from Trefethen Family Vineyards is 54% malbec, 25% cabernet sauvignon, 15% petit sirah and 5% merlot. A ripe red that clocks in at 14.7% alcohol, this features blackberry, brambles tobacco, vanilla and spice, and plenty of tannins. Good plus.

--Russiz Superiore Collio 2016 Cabernet Franc, Italy, $29. This cab franc from Italy features red fruit and lots of smoke and pepper. Good plus.

--Domaine Collin Brut Nature Cremant de Limoux, France, $15. Yeasty aroma, rich texture, good acidity. Good plus.

--Zardetto Prosecco Brut, Italy, $18. Fruity with apple and lemon/orange; a bit floral. Straightforward. Good.

--Oak Farm Vineyards 2018 Silvaspoons Vineyards Rose, Lodi, Ca., $24. Floral, strawberry and cherry aromas. Strawberry, watermelon and peach on the palate. Good.

--Arnaldo-Caprai 2016 Montefalco Rosso, Italy, $24. A blend of 70% Sangiovese, 15% Sagrantino and 15% Merlot, this juicy red has plum, cherries, earth and vanilla. Good.

--Caldora 2017 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo, Italy, $12. Red fruit, vanilla, slightly earthiness. OK.

